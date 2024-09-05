Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett's spectacular pre-wedding boat trip – watch video
Durek Verrett blows a kiss from boat while Martha Louise waves© Shutterstock

Watch: Inside Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's spectacular pre-wedding boat trip

The couple treated their guests to a magnificent boat tour of the Geiranger Fjord

Sally Morgan
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett hosted an incredible three-day wedding extravaganza for their 350 guests who had flown in from around the world for their nuptials on 31 August, which were covered exclusively by HELLO!

But one pre-wedding highlight for sure was the boat tour they organized of the breathtaking Geiranger Fjord, a Unesco world heritage site of great beauty.

The bride and groom-to-be set sail on the day before saying "I do", waving to cheering crowds gathered around the harbour.

Martha Louise and Durek arrive for boat party© Shutterstock
The couple were given a warm send-off from members of the public at the harbour

Watch highlights from the boat tour below…

WATCH: Martha Louise and Durek set sail on magnificent fjord boat trip:

The couple and their party of friends and family were welcomed on board by girls in traditional Norwegian costume singing and playing violin, before a tour of the majestic fjord began on two boats full of guests.

During the spectacular voyage through the towering rocky mountains, there was a surprise in store for the passengers: suddenly, the boat was greeted by a salute from the ship's horn of the royal yacht, moored nearby.

Excitement mounted as Märtha Louise's parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, stood on deck to wave.

Thrilled by the warm royal welcome, the couple and their party cheered and waved back, and as the boat sailed on, more well-wishers stood on the banks of the fjord, waving the Norwegian flag.

King Harald and Queen Sonja on board the Royal Yacht wave to the boats carrying wedding guests from Alesund to Geiranger© Alamy
King Harald and Queen Sonja on board the Royal Yacht

Then came the most romantic part of the voyage – a visit to the fjord's breathtaking waterfall trails.

Posing against the dramatic backdrop of the Seven Sisters Falls and the cascading waterfall opposite, known as The Suitor – reputed in folklore to be trying to woo the sisters – Märtha Louise and Durek exuded love and affection.

Durek Verrett and Martha Louise of Norway married on Saturday 31 August in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!
The couple married on Saturday 31 August in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!

"I've been sailing around the Norwegian fjords since I was little and love this place," the bride-to-be, who looked elegant in a black leather jacket, black skirt and silver ankle boots, told HELLO!. "It's so beautiful and I'm so happy to share it with everyone. 

"And seeing the people coming out to wave is very touching. I appreciate their support so much."

Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett and guests on their way to the wedding celebration in Geiranger© Alamy
The couple raised a toast with their guests

As the second boat carrying the couple's friends and family – including Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit – glided past, Märtha Louise and Durek climbed on to a table on deck to raise their glasses to them all in a celebratory toast.

Guests dined on a picnic lunch, including cheese and quince tart, Norwegian shrimp and salad, and a roulade of smoked salmon, egg and chive, presented in a souvenir lunchbox by Ferdasrkin bearing a menu with Märtha and Durek's monogram.

To read the full exclusive interview with Märtha Louise and Durek and to see the full wedding album, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

