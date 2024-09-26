Princess Kate's big family celebration that everyone missed

The Princess of Wales and her family marked a very special milestone last week as James Middleton's son Inigo turned one!

James has shared new details about his son Inigo's arrival into the world in his debut book, including the tot's birth date, which was previously unknown.

Kate's younger brother has spoken about his childhood, fatherhood and his gratitude to his late dog Ella, who he credits with "saving my life" in the personal and moving memoir, entitled Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

James, who married French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in 2021, recalls the moment the couple were told their baby was ready to be born during their final scan as the levels of amniotic fluid were "precariously low" and the infant needed to be "delivered quickly".

Alizee went into labour on 20 September, with her husband bringing a playlist of songs they'd listened to on their "first long car journey to the Lake District together".

© Instagram / @jmidy James shared details about his son's birth

Their son was born in the early hours at Basingstoke hospital on 21 September, but at the time James did not formally announce the news until their baby was over a month old. The new parents were also pictured enjoying a stroll with their newborn in London's Notting Hill.

© Instagram Alizee and baby Inigo pictured with the family's dogs in the summer

Despite Inigo celebrating his first birthday last week, James did not publicly mark the special day on his personal Instagram account. The entrepreneur has only shared a handful of photos of his son since his birth, preferring to maintain the tot's privacy by not posting images of his face.

Pregnancy announcement

James shared via his Instagram page that he and Alizee were expecting their first child. The sweet snapshots showed Alizee with her baby bump dressed in an olive green dress and a white cardigan and the couple's dog Mable.

"We couldn't be more excited … well Mable might be," James wrote at the time. "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

© Instagram James and Alizee's pregnancy announcement

While the businessman did not reveal the exciting news publicly until July 2023, he describes the moment Alizee told him she was pregnant in his book.

It came after a devastating week for the family with the death of James's beloved dog Ella in January 2023.

© Instagram James's beloved late dog Ella

He was out collecting logs, when Alizee rushed out of the house, "her hair dripping wet after a shower, wearing just a skirt, T-shirt and wellies".

He continued: "She was mouthing something at me, desperate to be heard above the chug of the tractor engine. I thought something must be wrong. She wasn't dressed for going out on such a cold day. Then I saw there were tears in her eyes.

"'I'm pregnant!' she yelled as I cut the engine.".

