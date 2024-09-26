James Middleton talks plans for baby number two with wife Alizée

James Middleton has opened up about his hopes to have a second child with his wife Alizée.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Princess of Wales' younger brother said he would love to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet, while also admitting that he plans to welcome a rescue dog into his already large household.

James, his wife Alizée, and their nearly one-year-old son Inigo live in a farmhouse in Berkshire with their six dogs, sheep, ducks, and chickens.

© Instagram James' son Inigo surrounded by the family's six pet dogs

He told HELLO! he would love to have more children "if we’re fortunate enough to be able to". "Yes – the pitter-patter of two or four feet," he said, smiling. "But who knows which will come first?"

James, 37, has just been made a Dogs Trust ambassador, so when the timing is right, he also plans to "welcome many a rescue dog" to his pack.

© Instagram James' son Inigo pictured with a photo of late pet dog Ella

This week marked a big milestone for the entrepreneur-turned-author, as he released his debut book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. It's a heartfelt story of survival as James opens up about his battle with clinical depression and feeling suicidal.

He credits his late pet Ella – who came into his life when he was 20 and coincidentally introduced him to his future wife Alizée after the cocker spaniel ran up to her at a London club where she and James were both having meetings – for giving him a reason to live.

Thoughts on fatherhood

He is now, happily, in a better place and relishing fatherhood with his young son Inigo.

"No matter how much people say to you about how wonderful it is, or how it will change your life, nothing can ever prepare you for that experience of seeing a little baby that's yours arrive," he told HELLO!. "It unlocks something in your heart that you didn't know was there."

Close bond with Kate and Pippa

James also opened up about taking parenting advice from his sisters Princess Kate and Pippa Matthews. Kate shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with her husband Prince William, while Pippa is also the mother-of-three to Arthur, Grace, and Rose with her husband James Matthews.

© Shutterstock "It's been wonderful, seeing them become mothers and being so dedicated and strong," James said of his sisters

"It's been wonderful, seeing them become mothers and being so dedicated and strong. I'm in awe of that," James said, before quipping: "I've been fortunate to see how my sisters have done it and take tips along the way – some I take on board, and others I'm like: 'Hmm.'"

Of borrowing the children's hand-me-downs for his own son Inigo, he added: "They are milestones, because [my sisters] remember when their child was wearing something, and how old they were – it takes them back. It's been a lovely thing for them."

Meet Ella by James Middleton is published by Radar on 26th September. In celebration of his dog Ella, James Middleton is supporting Dogs Trust and its very first 'Walk for Our Old Friends' (WOOF) event in October which encourages people to walk in memory of their beloved canine companion. Find out more at https://events.dogstrust.org.uk/woofevent