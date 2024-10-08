Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri hands over major role to Prince Guillaume as he prepares for abdication
Subscribe
Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri hands over major role to Prince Guillaume as he prepares for abdication
Grand Duke Henri of Luxemburg, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg during the inauguration ceremony of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume as Lieutenant Representative© Getty

Grand Duke Henri hands over major role to Prince Guillaume as he prepares for abdication

It's all change for the Luxembourg royal family

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
5 minutes ago
Share this:

 Tuesday marked a historic day for the Luxembourg royal family as Grand Duke Henri appointed his son, Prince Guillaume, as Lieutenant-Representative.

As lieutenant representative, he will assume most of his father's constitutional powers, making it the first step for Grand Duke Henri's abdication.

It is a tradition within the Luxembourg monarchy, with Henri made Lieutenant-Representative in 1998 by his father Grand Duke Jean.

Henri's reign began on 7 October 2000, following his father's abdication. He will celebrate his 25th year on the throne in 2025 but on his 69th birthday back in April, he announced his plans to appoint his eldest child Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative.

In a joint interview ahead of the ceremony, Grand Duke Henri did not share the date that he formally plans to abdicate, but according to The Luxembourg Times, he said: "It won't take forever."

There is some speculation that the abdication will align with the 25th year of his reign and his 70th birthday next year.

Inauguration Of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume As Lieutenant-Representative In Luxembourg© Getty
Grand Duke Henri formally appointed Prince Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative

With Prince Guillaume's new role comes greater responsibility, such as signing documents into law and being involved in state visits.

"I really want to give Prince Guillaume a lot more responsibility, because I think I really need to slow down," the Grand Duke said.

Prince Guillaume and Grand Duke Henri embrace© Getty
A sweet moment between father and son after the ceremony

 Guillame married Stephanie de Lannoy in 2012, and the couple share two young sons - Prince Charles, four, and 18-month-old Prince François.

 There is no change to Princess Stephanie's role and she will continue with her usual public engagements.

Guillaume and Stephanie pictured with their sons, Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Pope Francis in September© Getty
Guillaume and Stephanie pictured with their sons, Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Pope Francis in September

 According to local media, a privately funded annexe is being built for Guillaume, Stephanie and their family within the grounds of the royal family's residence at Berg Castle in Colmar-Berg. The move is set to happen when Guillaume becomes Grand Duke.

 Meanwhile, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa will relocate to Fischbach Castle in central Luxembourg.

As well as Guillaume, Henri and Maria Teresa are parents to Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien. The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess also have eight grandchildren, with the newest addition – Princess Alexandra's daughter Victoire – born in May.

LISTEN: Why King Charles announced Princess Beatrice's baby news

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More