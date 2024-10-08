Tuesday marked a historic day for the Luxembourg royal family as Grand Duke Henri appointed his son, Prince Guillaume, as Lieutenant-Representative.

As lieutenant representative, he will assume most of his father's constitutional powers, making it the first step for Grand Duke Henri's abdication.

It is a tradition within the Luxembourg monarchy, with Henri made Lieutenant-Representative in 1998 by his father Grand Duke Jean.

Henri's reign began on 7 October 2000, following his father's abdication. He will celebrate his 25th year on the throne in 2025 but on his 69th birthday back in April, he announced his plans to appoint his eldest child Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative.

In a joint interview ahead of the ceremony, Grand Duke Henri did not share the date that he formally plans to abdicate, but according to The Luxembourg Times, he said: "It won't take forever."

There is some speculation that the abdication will align with the 25th year of his reign and his 70th birthday next year.

© Getty Grand Duke Henri formally appointed Prince Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative

With Prince Guillaume's new role comes greater responsibility, such as signing documents into law and being involved in state visits.

"I really want to give Prince Guillaume a lot more responsibility, because I think I really need to slow down," the Grand Duke said.

© Getty A sweet moment between father and son after the ceremony

Guillame married Stephanie de Lannoy in 2012, and the couple share two young sons - Prince Charles, four, and 18-month-old Prince François.

There is no change to Princess Stephanie's role and she will continue with her usual public engagements.

© Getty Guillaume and Stephanie pictured with their sons, Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Pope Francis in September

According to local media, a privately funded annexe is being built for Guillaume, Stephanie and their family within the grounds of the royal family's residence at Berg Castle in Colmar-Berg. The move is set to happen when Guillaume becomes Grand Duke.

Meanwhile, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa will relocate to Fischbach Castle in central Luxembourg.

As well as Guillaume, Henri and Maria Teresa are parents to Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien. The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess also have eight grandchildren, with the newest addition – Princess Alexandra's daughter Victoire – born in May.

