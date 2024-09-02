Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and husband Grand Duke Henri pictured on rare public outing
couple linking arms on red carpet© Getty Images

Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and husband Grand Duke Henri look so loved-up during star-studded outing

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa wed in 1981

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and her husband Grand Duke Henri enjoyed a rare public outing on Sunday as they joined a galaxy of stars at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The Luxembourg royals attended the premiere of Walter Salles' drama, I'm Still Here, which was held at the historic Sala Grande on Venice Lido.

couple posing on red carpet© Getty Images
Maria Teresa and Henri Duke of Luxembourg attended the "I'm Still Here" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

For the glitzy occasion, the Grand Duchess made a bold statement in a rippling jewel-toned shift dress crafted by Lebanese fashion designer, Rabih Kayrouz. The 68-year-old exuded old Hollywood glamour in her vivid grape-hued frock complete with a halter neck design and swathes of billowing fabric.

The mother-of-five wore a matching violet silk scarf draped around her arms, and accessorised with beaded crystal earrings, a chunky gem-encrusted ring and a gleaming silver bangle.

woman posing on red carpet in purple dress© Getty Images
The mother-of-five looked so regal in her billowing purple dress

She wore her cropped locks in a side part and highlighted her features with a daub of smokey eyeshadow and a slick of glossy pink lipstick.

Her husband, Grand Duke Henri, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a tailored navy suit, a crisp white shirt and black dress shoes. For a pop of colour, the 69-year-old spruced up his red-carpet look with a funky sky blue tie emblazoned with white birds.

couple linking arms on red carpet © Getty Images
The couple were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet

In photos shared from the event, the couple looked so loved-up as they posed for photographers ahead of the premiere. In one particularly heartwarming snapshot, Grand Duke Henri is pictured offering his arm to his wife, with the pair later linking arms in a sweet display of affection.

The couple's rare outing comes after Henri expressed his desire to step back from duties. In June this year, the monarch revealed that his eldest son, Prince Guillaume, will assume his position on the throne.

couple attending service of thanksgiving © Getty Images
Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg will follow in his father's footsteps

"I would like to inform you that I have decided to appoint Prince Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative in October," said Henri, addressing his 'abdication' in a national holiday address.

"It is with all my love and confidence that I wish him the best of luck," he added.

The Grand Duke assumed the throne on 7 October 2000. He became the heir apparent when he was just nine years old following the abdication of his grandmother, Grand Duchess Charlotte.

For now, Grand Duke Henri will retain his official title, as this is not yet an abdication. Instead, he will be represented by his son Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume. It's not yet known why the monarch has chosen to pass on his reign to his eldest son, aside from the royal expressing an interest in retirement.

The Luxembourg royals with their children Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien© Getty Images
The Luxembourg royals with their children Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien

Aside from Prince Guillaume, Henri and his wife also share Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien.

