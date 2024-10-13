It isn't every day that royal followers gain an insight into the life of King Charles behind the palace walls. However, on Sunday, Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles made an appearance on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh where he offered a rare glimpse into their family life.

The food writer, 49, revealed to the revered gardening broadcaster that, contrary to popular belief, he is able to have a normal relationship with his mother and step-father with his children Lola, 17, and Freddy, 14, calling Charles a sweet nickname.

© Dave Benett Tom spoke about his mother and King Charles on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday

Reflecting on his stepfather's status as the monarch, Tom said: "The children, of course, don't really know any different. So 'Uppa', as they call the King, they've grown up with this man that they all love and think is wonderful.

Tom also shared that his children are reminded by those around them that they have a step-grandfather of more note than most.

© Getty Camilla's grandson Freddy had a role in the coronation

"People ask them and they are like, 'What? It's just Uppa!'," the journalist said. "So yes, I mean, a healthy perspective I think, but you have to keep saying, 'It's the King. Get out your tracksuit bottoms!'."

Speaking of his mother, the author, who is separated from his children's mother Sara Buys, said: "She is a really good grandmother so we go down to her house in Wiltshire and that's where we can relax."

Insights into royal life

The food critic has just released a new book titled, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III.

© Getty Tom spoke about Queen Camilla's best dish

During his interview with Alan Titchmarsh, the passionate cook revealed that his mother is a "basic English cook" who doesn't like using measurements or recipes when cooking at home, adding that she isn't much of a baker. Her roast chicken is Tom's favourite.

The father of two also spoke of growing up in Wiltshire with his mother, but also his father Andrew Parker Bowles, and sister Laura Lopes in the 1970s and 1980s.

© David M. Benett Tom grew up in Wiltshire with his mother, father and sister Laura

Though he has access to the finest ingredients now and has been exposed to cuisine of the highest standard, Tom shared that his and Laura's childhood treat was anything processed to offset all the locally-grown foods he was used to eating.

© Getty Queen Camilla raised her children in Wiltshire

"Sainsbury's arrived in Chippenham and to my sister and I it was like something from outer space," the cookbook writer said. "You could get Angel Delight, Ice Magic, Coca-Cola, and white bread…which for us was the most thrilling, exciting thing ever."