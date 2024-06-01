Trooping the Colour 2024: Everything to know about King Charles' birthday parade

The King's birthday parade – known as Trooping the Colour – is a ceremonial event in London, which sees the royals gather for a spectacular military parade.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles, 75, will participate in the procession, but amid his ongoing cancer treatment, he will ride in a carriage rather than on horseback.

Since 1748, the parade has marked the sovereign's official birthday, despite Charles' actual birthday falling on 14 November.

In 2023, the King took part in his birthday parade of his reign, becoming the first monarch to ride on horseback since Queen Elizabeth II last did in 1986.

Here's everything you need to know about Trooping the Colour 2024, which royals are involved and how you can watch.

What is Trooping the Colour and when does it take place?

This year's parade takes place on Saturday 15 June, starting from 10am until 12.25, with the flypast scheduled for 1pm.

It will see over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign's official birthday.

© Getty The soldiers on review on Horse Guards Parade

The ceremony dates back to the early eighteenth century or earlier, when the colours (flags) of the battalion were carried (or 'trooped') down the ranks so that they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers.

The procession starts at Buckingham Palace and travels down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. King Charles will inspect the soldiers and give a salute from his carriage, before leading the troops in a parade back to Buckingham Palace.

© Getty The event ends with a spectacular flypast

The event ends with the royal family watching the Royal Air Force flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Where to watch

While tickets for the seated stands to watch the ceremony on Horse Guards Parade have already been allocated, you can catch a glimpse of the procession with the crowds on the edge of St James's Park or along The Mall.

© Getty Tickets have already sold out for the seated stand, but you can join the crowds along The Mall

Alternatively, you can watch the parade live on television across the BBC.

Which royals will attend?

While the King and Queen will be in attendance, the palace is yet to confirm which members of the royal family will take part this year.

Since the start of Charles' reign, only senior working royals have participated in Trooping the Colour and appeared on the balcony. During Queen Elizabeth II's reign, she would often invite extended members of her family.

© Getty Only senior working royals appeared on the balcony in 2023

Last year, the King was joined on horseback by the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla were joined in their carriage by Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rode in a horse-drawn carriage with Princess Kate and Queen Camilla at Trooping the Colour 2023

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, also took part in the procession, riding in a separate carriage.

Dress code

Typically, male members of the royal family are dressed in military uniform, while ladies wear day dress and a hat.

© Getty Kate looked beautiful in green last year to symbolise her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Irish Guards

Meanwhile, if you've been lucky to bag a ticket for the ceremony, the Household Division website states the dress code as: "Morning dress or lounge suit for gentlemen, equivalent for ladies (strictly no denim, shorts or sandals). Serving Military personnel may wear Ceremonial Day uniform (with medals, without swords or sidearms) or equivalent."

Trooping the Colour rehearsal

The Colonel's Review on 8 June at Horse Guards Parade takes place the week before Trooping the Colour.

However, it's been confirmed that the Princess of Wales will not inspect the troops at the rehearsal.

But it remains unclear whether Kate, 42, who is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, will attend the main event.

Lieutenant General James Bucknall, KCB, CBE, will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer on behalf of the Princess as she continues her recovery.

