Princess Leonor has 'awkward' moment with dignitaries - watch

Princess Leonor of Spain looked every inch the polished Princess on Sunday as she attended celebrations for the National Day of Spain.

The Spanish royal, 18, wore her military uniform as she is currently studying at a naval academy. During the celebrations, she accompanied her parents to the parade during the day and to the reception held after.

The faux-pas occurred when dignitaries lined up to shake hands with the royal family, and a few guests appeared to miss the Princess, who was standing behind her parents.

Princess Leonor found the humour in the moment, and laughed and smiled as she shook hands with the dignitaries who had missed her.

Royal celebrations

The National Day of Spain commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, and is held annually on 12 October.

For the celebrations, the royals watched a parade at the Plaza de Neptuno before presiding over the raising of the flag.

Queen Letizia's style

While the event was somewhat overshadowed by the bad weather and rain, Queen Letizia remained poised and glamorous throughout, dressed in a stylish red dress with a necktie, and cherry red heels.

When the rain came out, she covered up with a stylish trench coat.

Family military tradition

On her first day at the naval school, the Princess of Asturias met with military officials and took a tour of the facility, and signed the book of honour, writing (translated to English): "Today I join, with great enthusiasm, this Naval Military School to continue with my military training. I am sure that here I will have the opportunity to learn a lot and share many important experiences with my classmates. With affection, Leonor, Princess of Asturias."

The Sanish Royal Household have shared that the Princess will remain at the Naval Military Academy until Christmas, then moving to the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, "with a period of practice in units of the Fleet," per the Spanish Royal Household. She will "be provided with the knowledge, principles and values that inspire the rules of conduct of the Navy."

The princess is now embarking on the navy section of her training, as she has completed one year in the army, following in her father's footsteps, who completed similar training prior to becoming a working royal.

Why did Princess Sofía not attend?

The Infanta Sofía, 17, was not present because she is currently studying for a two-year International Baccalaureate diploma at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

The boarding school is located in a 12th century castle, so the Infanta was not far from her royal roots when she joined the school in 2023.

