Princess Leonor's exciting next step – see details
Princess Leonor makes exciting next step

The young Princess is the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Leonor, heir presumptive to the Spanish throne, is continuing her military journey in style as she arrived at the Naval Military Academy in Marín on Thursday 29 August.  

Wearing navy whites, the Princess of Asturias met with military officials and took a tour of the facility, and signed the book of honour, writing (translated to English): "Today I join, with great enthusiasm, this Naval Military School to continue with my military training. I am sure that here I will have the opportunity to learn a lot and share many important experiences with my classmates. With affection, Leonor, Princess of Asturias."

On Friday the 18-year-old began activities and was pictured with fellow trainees on a boat and doing other exercises. 

The Sanish Royal Household have shared that the Princess will remain at the Naval Military Academy until Christmas, then moving to the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, "with a period of practice in units of the Fleet," per the Spanish Royal Household. She will "be provided with the knowledge, principles and values that inspire the rules of conduct of the Navy." 

The princess is now embarking on the navy section of her training, as she has completed one year in the army, following in her father's footsteps, who completed similar training prior to becoming a working royal. 

She said (translated to English): "Not only have I trained as a cadet, but discovering the academic, intellectual, physical and technical demands that this entails, makes me appreciate the Army and our Armed Forces even more. Here I have met young people of my generation and I have lived with them. 

"I assure you that what we experience while we are training at the Academy unites us forever and makes us mature and grow thanks to the camaraderie, the guidance of commanders and teachers and all the people at the Academy who push us to continue advancing and improving," she continued. "Here we have sworn allegiance, here we have overcome moments that required effort and great teamwork, here we have enjoyed and suffered together and, above all, here we have learned a lot." 

 Once she has finished her naval training, Leonor will complete her third year of military training "in the Air and Space Army, joining the San Javier General Air Academy for the 2025-2026 academic year as Ensign Student." 

Princess Leonor was declared the Princess of Asturias in 2014, a title customary for the first-in-line to the throne, and became the heir presumptive on her 18th birthday when she signed an oath in parliament. 

She also has titles of the Princess of Girona, Princess of Viana, Duchess of Montblanc, Countess of Cervera, and the Lady of Balaguer. 

