King Felipe and Queen Letizia reunite with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

King Felipe and Queen Letizia enjoyed a family reunion with their daughters as the Spanish royals stepped out for a glamorous night out in Oviedo on Thursday.

Princess Leonor, who turns 18 later this month, and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 16, joined their parents at the Asturias Awards Concert.

Queen Letizia, 51, wore a pink puff-sleeve blouse by Maria Barragan in aid of International Breast Cancer Awareness Day, teaming her top with black fitted trousers and matching heels.

Sofia looked fashion forward in a navy jumpsuit with a graphic print detail, while Leonor opted for a black and white floral dress from H&M.

On Friday morning, the Spanish royals also met with members of the board of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, ahead of the 2023 awards.

Queen Letizia opted for a pink trouser suit, while Princess Leonor matched her mother in a silk shirt dress. Meanwhile, Infanta Sofia looked elegant in a cream tweed dress and sling back shoes.

It's been two months since the royal sisters were last seen together publicly, with Sofia waving her big sister off as she enrolled at the military academy in August.

Two days later, Sofia bid an emotional farewell to her parents as she flew to the UK for the next stage of her education.

The teenager is studying for her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, and the Spanish palace shared images of her arrival on campus.

The college is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast.

Facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

Princess Leonor graduated from UWC Atlantic College back in May, after completing the two-year International Baccalaureate programme.

The college is popular with foreign royals, with notable alumni including Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and his middle daughter, Princess Alexia, and Princess Raiyah of Jordan.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have a busy royal diary, with the queen delighting royal fans as she rapped on World Mental Health Day earlier this month.

Felipe married former news anchor Letizia in 2005, and they welcomed Princess Leonor the following year. Infanta Sofia was born in April 2007.

The Spanish royals will celebrate the tenth year of Felipe's accession in 2024. He became King following his father Juan Carlos I's abdication in June 2014.

