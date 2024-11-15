Princess Yuriko of Japan dies aged 101

Princess Yuriko of Japan, sister-in-law of Emperor Showa, died aged 101 on Friday.

The Japanese Imperial family shared the news on their official Instagram account, writing: "Her Imperial Highness Crown Princess Yuriko passed away at 6:32 a.m. today at St. Luke's International Hospital. We would like to express our deepest condolences."

The Japan Times reported that the royal passed away from natural causes following a week of deteriorating health. The princess had been hospitalised since March due to complications from a stroke and pneumonia.



All about the Japanese Royal Family

Following that, the function of her major organs, including her heart, lungs, and kidneys, began to deteriorate. According to the publication, members of the imperial family — including her granddaughters, Princess Yoko and Princess Akiko, as well as her daughter-in-law, Princess Hisako — visited her throughout the past week to say their final goodbyes.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also issued a statement expressing his "heartfelt condolences," which read: "I cannot help but feel saddened to hear of the loss. I extend my heartfelt condolences along with other Japanese citizens."

In 1941, aged just 18, Princess Yuriko married Prince Mikasa, the youngest brother of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa. Her husband died of heart failure in 2016 at the age of 100. The couple had three sons, who have all sadly died, and two daughters.

During her work as a royal, Princess Yuriko was an honorary vice president of the Japanese Red Cross Society and served as president of the Imperial Gift Foundation Boshi-Aiiku-Kai, which promotes maternal and child health.

There are only 16 members of the Imperial family due to the precedent that women who marry non-royals give up their titles.

Princesses Noriko and Ayako, granddaughters of the late princess, both gave up their titles upon marrying their husbands.