Cressida Bonas supported by Tom Parker Bowles at 'darling sister' Pandora's funeral

Cressida Bonas paid an emotional tribute to her "darling sister" Pandora Cooper-Key at her funeral on Friday at St Luke's Church in Chelsea.

The 35-year-old lost her ceramicist sister, aged 51, in July following a 24-year cancer battle. Pandora was diagnosed with Paget's disease, a rare form of cancer of the milk duct, when she was just 26, and last year was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Pandora Cooper-Key, Cressida Bonas' sister died age 51

According to Richard Eden, Cressida, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, gave a moving speech in honour of her elder sister, reading a heartfelt note she wrote to her following her death. "My heart is forever tied to yours," Cressida said.

Tom Parker Bowles, the Queen's son, and her nephew, Sir Ben Elliot, were among those supporting Cressida on Friday.

Other attendees included Pandora's half-sister Isabella Calthorpe, who was joined by her sister-in-law Holly Branson, daughter of Virgin tycoon Sir Richard Branson. Poldark actress Gabriella Wilde was also in attendance; her father, John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, is an ex-husband of Pandora's mother, Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon.

Lady Mary-Gaye also shared touching words about her daughter, saying: "Nobody on Earth who ever met Pandora could help falling in love with her."

Cressida wore a bright turquoise suit and white T-shirt for the occasion, with photos obtained by the MailOnline showing all guests wearing bright colours.

Last month, Cressida shared a heartfelt tribute to her sister on Instagram.

Alongside a series of precious family photos, Cressida wrote: "I’ll look for you in the markets where we walked arm in arm. Amongst the ancient trees, I’ll talk and ask them where you are. I’ll find you in the expression of a Pekingese, in pots of honey, pretty hats, and in the eyes of your two boys. I’ll hear you say things like, “I’m happy as a tick,” and “I think you’re mad as a goose.” I’ll search for your humour, even on the darkest days. When courage is needed, I’ll call for you, hoping you’ll come by.

"I’ll seek you in the mountains you fearlessly climbed and skied. When the evening sun kisses the ocean, I’m sure I’ll see you there. I will find you in the colours of life and moments of mischief. I’ll search for you in the stars and wherever there is dancing. I will turn the music up and dance more than ever before. I’ll look for you in my dreams where you’ll say, “Hi, Smally,” and tell me where you’ve been.

"Then one day, I’ll remember you said in one of your final days, “I don’t know what all the fuss is about, I ain’t going nowhere…” And I’ll realise I never had to look for you at all. You were right here beside me all along because, my darling sister, my heart is forever tied to yours.Pandora Cooper-Key ~ 1973-2024 [butterfly emoji]."