Royal prince delays major celebrations by a year – details
Japan's Prince Hisahito delays major celebrations – details

Hisahito is second in line to the Japanese throne

Prince Hisahito in a black suit© Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Prince Hisahito of Japan reached an important milestone on Friday as the royal marked his 18th birthday, however the main celebrations are being put off until 2025.

Hisahito, who is currently second in line to the throne due to agnatic primogeniture rules, is currently still studying at the University of Tsukuba Senior High School. Traditionally when a Japanese male royal reaches the age of adulthood, which dropped to 18 in 2022, special ceremonies are held to mark the occasion.

However, due to Hisahito's continuing studies, these ceremonies have been delayed until next year. Hisahito confirmed the news in a statement, saying he wished to "cherish" his remaining months in education.

In his statement, Hisahito said: "I hope to learn more through each and every experience, absorbing various aspects and growing through them. I want to cherish my remaining time at high school."

Prince Hisahito watching a dragonfly© Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Hisahito has a strong interest in insects

The 18-year-old also paid tribute to his family and two sisters, including Mako Komura who left the family following her marriage to Kei Komuro, as per the Imperial House's tradition.

For his education, the young royal has followed in his father's footsteps with an interest in biology. While Crown Prince Fumihito is known for his love of fish and birds, Hisahito has developed quite an interest in insects and has even authored an academic paper on dragonflies.

A yougn Prince Hisahito with Crown Prince Fimihito, Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Mako and Princess Kako© Action Press/Shutterstock
The royal praised his family in his statement

The ceremonies are steeped in tradition and when they happen, Hisahito will be presented with a crown gifted to him by his uncle, Emperor Naruhito. The young royal will also have a special 'Choken-no-Gi' audience with Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Hisahito is currently only behind his father, Fumihito, in the line of succession to the Chrysanthemum throne. The Imperial House operates under agnatic primogeniture rules, which excludes Emperor Naruhito's only child, Princess Aiko from inheriting the throne.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan arrive for a tour of Westminster Abbey© Getty
Part of the private ceremony will see Hisahito have a private audience with the Emperor and Empress of Japan

Due a lack of male heirs at the time of Aiko's birth, there had been discussions about changing to absolute primogeniture rules, however, when Hisahito was born in 2006, these discussions were placed on hold.

