Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan flooded support as they reappear following burglary ordeal

Michelle Keegan and her husband, Mark Wright, enjoyed a lunch date on Thursday following a burglary attempt at their Essex home.

The former TOWIE star, 38, shared a stunning photo of himself and his pregnant wife enjoying a slap-up lunch at the White Horse East Runton. Despite the ordeal, the couple were all smiles.

Mark and Michelle were all smiles as they enjoyed a meal out

Michelle was simply glowing, wearing a pair of light blue jeans and an oversized white shirt that skimmed her growing baby bump. As for her hair, the brunette beauty slicked back her luscious locks into a sleek bun.

The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold studs and a gold chain pendant necklace.

Photos of the outing were also shared by the official Instagram account for the restaurant. In the comments, fans of the couple sent them well wishes following the recent break-in attempt at their home.

The couple enjoyed a delicious meal

"Hope you're OK," one follower penned alongside a red love heart emoji. Others took to Mark's account to share their words of support, with another adding: "Awful thing to have happened to you both."

Another wrote: "Just read about what happened on Tuesday! Glad that you, Michelle, and baby Wright are OK [red love heart emoji]—such a scary thing to happen!"

During their meal, Mark and Michelle enjoyed a selection of food, including steak, truffle chips, and a Margherita pizza.

© Instagram The couple have a sprawling property in Essex

Details of the attempted burglary were shared in The Sun, which revealed the couple heard a patio window smash at 6 pm on Tuesday evening.

The couple then hid while their security alarm alerted local police, who were on the scene within eight minutes.

The publication reported that four suspects were in the home for around a minute but left when they heard Mark shouting. The group had already fled the scene before Essex Police arrived.

The ordeal came just weeks before the pair were set to become parents. Michelle announced the exciting news that she was expecting her first child at the end of 2024 with a stunning photo of her cradling her bump while on the beach with Mark.

Alongside the image, Michelle wrote: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"