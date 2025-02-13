Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's plush home feature is a 'recipe for disaster'

Michelle Keegan, 37, is expecting her first baby with her husband Mark Wright, and they have the most incredible megamansion to raise their child – but fans are up in arms over this potentially dangerous feature inside…

Last week, the couple took to their home Instagram account to share before and after snaps of their Kardashian-worthy staircase, but as well as praise for the epic design, other followers expressed their worry over the safety of it given the fact they have a little one on the way.

© Instagram/Wrighty home Michelle and Mark's home looks like a hotel

"Gonna need some stair gates with your lovely news," penned one user, and: "Absolutely Beautiful but it’s giving me anxiety with a child around," added another. "Stunning absolutely...totally not child friendly that is a recipe for disaster that staircase," a third said.

© Instagram/Wrighty home The stairs before they were complete

Their jaw-dropping spiral staircase with elegant black railings covered three floors and wouldn't look out of place in a LA mansion or five-star hotel.

The former TOWIE star and Brassic actress obviously have a little while before their little darling is toddling, with Michelle being due in spring, so plenty of chance to get appropriate safety features in place!

The safety may have been brought into question, but the design of the stairs was utterly adored by fans. "Gorgeous. I'd dream of a staircase like that," wrote one, and: "This looks awesome," remarked another.

More home concerns

The couple's sofa has divided fans

It's not the first time that fans have brought their home's practicality into question.

Before their baby news broke to the world, concerns were aired about their light furnishings, especially in their all-beige living space. "The sofa is beautiful but not child friendly", "Not having kids anytime soon then with a sofa like that", "Fantastic until there are kiddies running around that colour scheme will be pure carnage" and "Stunning but kids do not live in that house," were comments among the naysayers.

The stars have a massive mansion they built from scratch

It is evident that becoming a family was always the plan for the stars as they put a playroom in their home when they were designing it, application plans submitted to Epping Forest Council reveal, and that was way before their pregnancy announcement

Michelle's baby bump

The actress first revealed her baby bump in their pregnancy announcement post. "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" she captioned a beach photo of her wearing a bump-baring two-piece alongside her adoring husband.

Then, when Michelle featured in Grazia this month, she showcased her beautiful bump in a gorgeous, knitted form-fitting dress. "So beautiful, you are glowing with a bump," one fan admired.

Spring/summer will be totally different for Michelle this year. Not only will she become a mum for the first time but she'll be able to enjoy time spent at her marital mansion in Essex as usually the star is jetting off here, there, and everywhere for her acting roles.





