Pregnant Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright hide during break-in at £3.5m home

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are understood to be very shaken up after a masked group attempted a break-in at their £3.5 million Essex mansion.

In a report shared by The Sun, the couple, who are expecting their first child, heard a patio window smash, which triggered their alarm just after 6 pm on Tuesday. As they hid, their security system alerted police, who reportedly arrived in around eight minutes.

The Sun reports four suspects were in the home for around a minute but left when they heard Mark shouting. The group had already left the scene before Essex Police had arrived.

The ordeal was undoubtedly highly stressful for the couple, who are expecting their first child together. Fool Me Once star Michelle is just weeks away from welcoming her first baby after the pair shared their announcement in December.

Mark and Michelle's high-security home © Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's epic home is in Essex Brassic actress Michelle and former TOWIE star Mark purchased the original property in rural Essex for £1.3 million, before spending years demolishing and rebuilding their "dream home" after Epping Council granted them planning permission in July 2020.

© Instagram The couple have shared their entire renovation process After years of anticipation, the couple finally showed off their hotel-worthy renovations with a star-studded housewarming celebration, detailing the lavish transformation via their Instagram account dedicated to their abode, @wrightyhome.

© Instagram/Wrighty home Mark and Michelle's home is several floors From their bedroom to their hotel-worthy bathroom, to their sprawling pool, walk-in dressing room, spacious living room and more, the pair have shared several corners of their private home - which may have put them at higher risk of a break in.