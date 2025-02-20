Pregnant Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright hide during break-in at £3.5m home

In a report shared by The Sun, the couple, who are expecting their first child, heard a patio window smash, which triggered their alarm just after 6 pm on Tuesday. As they hid, their security system alerted police, who reportedly arrived in around eight minutes.
The Sun reports four suspects were in the home for around a minute but left when they heard Mark shouting. The group had already left the scene before Essex Police had arrived.
The ordeal was undoubtedly highly stressful for the couple, who are expecting their first child together. Fool Me Once star Michelle is just weeks away from welcoming her first baby after the pair shared their announcement in December.
You may also like
Mark and Michelle's high-security home
Brassic actress Michelle and former TOWIE star Mark purchased the original property in rural Essex for £1.3 million, before spending years demolishing and rebuilding their "dream home" after Epping Council granted them planning permission in July 2020.
After years of anticipation, the couple finally showed off their hotel-worthy renovations with a star-studded housewarming celebration, detailing the lavish transformation via their Instagram account dedicated to their abode, @wrightyhome.
From their bedroom to their hotel-worthy bathroom, to their sprawling pool, walk-in dressing room, spacious living room and more, the pair have shared several corners of their private home - which may have put them at higher risk of a break in.
Opportunist thieves can often use social media to piece together potential entrance points into homes based on photographs shared by the owners. Posing in front of the front doors, for example, can give away the type of lock they have and make it easier for criminals to plan their entry into her home.
Security expert Jonathan Pass at Safe added: "Close-ups of the doors and windows can show the locks and door material, allowing burglars to plan any tools, as well as their approach to breaking in.
He continued: "Showcasing home transformations is a common social media post, however, you are also showcasing the layout of the property. This will give burglars the chance to scope the house and plan their route for swift access and exit."