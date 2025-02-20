Pregnant Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright hide during break-in at £3.5m home

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Michelle Keegan hid after masked group smashed window at £3.5m home
Mark Wright (L) and Michelle Keegan

The couple, who are weeks away from becoming parents, were reportedly targeted for a burglary

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are understood to be very shaken up after a masked group attempted a break-in at their £3.5 million Essex mansion.

In a report shared by The Sun, the couple, who are expecting their first child, heard a patio window smash, which triggered their alarm just after 6 pm on Tuesday. As they hid, their security system alerted police, who reportedly arrived in around eight minutes. 

The Sun reports four suspects were in the home for around a minute but left when they heard Mark shouting. The group had already left the scene before Essex Police had arrived.

WATCH: Full view of Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's breathtaking mansion

The ordeal was undoubtedly highly stressful for the couple, who are expecting their first child together. Fool Me Once star Michelle is just weeks away from welcoming her first baby after the pair shared their announcement in December.

Mark and Michelle's high-security home

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's epic home is in a league of its own
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's epic home is in Essex

Brassic actress Michelle and former TOWIE star Mark purchased the original property in rural Essex for £1.3 million, before spending years demolishing and rebuilding their "dream home" after Epping Council granted them planning permission in July 2020.

Mark and Michelle's dining room
The couple have shared their entire renovation process

After years of anticipation, the couple finally showed off their hotel-worthy renovations with a star-studded housewarming celebration, detailing the lavish transformation via their Instagram account dedicated to their abode, @wrightyhome.

grand white entryway with staircase
Mark and Michelle's home is several floors

From their bedroom to their hotel-worthy bathroom, to their sprawling pool, walk-in dressing room, spacious living room and more, the pair have shared several corners of their private home - which may have put them at higher risk of a break in.

Cosy TV room
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's cosy TV room at home

Opportunist thieves can often use social media to piece together potential entrance points into homes based on photographs shared by the owners. Posing in front of the front doors, for example, can give away the type of lock they have and make it easier for criminals to plan their entry into her home.

Security expert Jonathan Pass at Safe added: "Close-ups of the doors and windows can show the locks and door material, allowing burglars to plan any tools, as well as their approach to breaking in. 

He continued: "Showcasing home transformations is a common social media post, however, you are also showcasing the layout of the property. This will give burglars the chance to scope the house and plan their route for swift access and exit."

