Prince William expresses sorrow following Gene Hackman's death

Prince William has shared a deeply personal message following the death of beloved Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

Taking to his official X account, the Prince of Wales said: "So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy. Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality. W."

The words were shared alongside a photo of the actor originally posted as part of a moving tribute from BAFTA, of which William is president.

Gene and Betsy were found dead at their New Mexico home alongside their dog on Wednesday afternoon.

© Getty Images Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy were found dead on Wednesday afternoon

News of their passing was shared in a statement by the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico who stated that there is currently an "active investigation" into their deaths.

The police department said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

"This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

The sheriff added: "All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."