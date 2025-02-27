Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William expresses sorrow following Gene Hackman's death
Prince William and Gene Hackman

The Prince of Wales is President of BAFTA

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Prince William has shared a deeply personal message following the death of beloved Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. 

Taking to his official X account, the Prince of Wales said: "So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy. Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality. W." 

The words were shared alongside a photo of the actor originally posted as part of a moving tribute from BAFTA, of which William is president.

Gene and Betsy were found dead at their New Mexico home alongside their dog on Wednesday afternoon. 

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy smiling red carpet© Getty Images
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy were found dead on Wednesday afternoon

News of their passing was shared in a statement by the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico who stated that there is currently an "active investigation" into their deaths.

The police department said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

"This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

The sheriff added: "All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."

