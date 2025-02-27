Superman star Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy found dead in their New Mexico home

Superman star Gene Hackman was found dead aged 95 with his wife Betsy Arakawa in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico stated that there is currently an "active investigation" into the death.

© Getty Images Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa together in 1986

The police department said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

“This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

© Dave Lewis/Shutterstock Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead together in their New Mexico home

A Hollywood legend, Gene received two Oscars and two Baftas in his decades-spanning career, including the Best Actor Oscar in 1972 for his role in The French Connection and the Best Supporting Actor award for Western Unforgiven, directed by Clint Eastwood.