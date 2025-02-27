Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Superman star Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy found dead in their New Mexico home
Gene Hackman during "Runaway Jury" Press Conference with Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, John Cusack and Rachel Weisz at the Wyndham Hotel in New Orleans, LA.

The two-time Oscar winning actor was found on Wednesday afternoon

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Superman star Gene Hackman was found dead aged 95 with his wife Betsy Arakawa in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico stated that there is currently an "active investigation" into the death.

Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
The police department said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

“This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

Man and woman walking holding hands© Dave Lewis/Shutterstock
A Hollywood legend, Gene received two Oscars and two Baftas in his decades-spanning career, including the Best Actor Oscar in 1972 for his role in The French Connection and the Best Supporting Actor award for Western Unforgiven, directed by Clint Eastwood.

