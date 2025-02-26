Prince William and Princess Kate reappear after half-term holiday - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales were given a warm welcome as they stepped out for their first joint engagements since the February half-term break.

Prince William, 42, and Kate, 43, have travelled by train to Pontypridd, in south Wales ahead of St David's Day on 1 March.

The visit was delayed by almost an hour due to train disruptions, with the couple sharing a video of their arrival at Cardiff rail station, to the surprise of fellow commuters.

Their first port of call was Pontypridd Market, which has been at the heart of the community since 1805, where the royal couple tried their hand at making a batch of traditional Welsh cakes.

During their time in Pontypridd, the Prince and Princess will also meet local people affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, which hit the region in the space of just two weeks in late 2024.

Kate announced she was in remission from cancer in January, and the day trip is the latest in a run of appearances since the start of the year, which included a visit to a mother and baby unit in a women's prison in Cheshire recently.

See the best photos from their outing…

1/ 7 © Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales Morning commute The couple arrived at Cardiff station by train, surprising fellow commuters on the platform. The Princess, paying tribute to the Welsh flag in a red coat, also carried a tan handbag as she waved at passengers.

2/ 7 © Getty Welcome to Pontypridd Market The couple were greeted by excited locals, waving Welsh flags, as they arrived at Pontypridd Market. The community is home to a wide range of businesses, spanning from butchers and green grocers to cafés, toy stores, book shops and textile companies.



3/ 7 © Getty Meaning behind their flowers William and Kate both sported yellow daffodil pins - the national flower of Wales, which is often wore on St David's Day. St David is the patron saint of the nation, a Welsh Christian prelate who served as Bishop of Mynyw during the sixth century.



4/ 7 © Getty Smiling Kate The Princess smiled and chatted with shoppers as she and the Prince toured the market.

5/ 7 © Getty The Welsh Cake Shop William and Kate stopped at The Welsh Cake Shop, a popular retailer in the town's market that has been a focal point for shoppers and traders for generations. The shop owned by Theresa Conner, 46, is well known for its Welsh cakes and the other traditional Welsh tea-time treat of bara brith or speckled bread.

6/ 7 © Getty In sync William and Kate donned aprons and appeared to be in sync as they rolled out their dough under Theresa's watchful eye.

7/ 7 © Getty Head-to-head? The pair usually can't help but engage in a bit of friendly competition during their joint outings.