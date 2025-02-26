Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton reappear after half-term holiday - best photos
Subscribe
Prince William and Kate Middleton reappear after half-term holiday - best photos
William and Kate waving upon arrival at Pontypridd Market© Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate reappear after half-term holiday - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a day of engagements in Pontypridd, south Wales

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales were given a warm welcome as they stepped out for their first joint engagements since the February half-term break.

Prince William, 42, and Kate, 43, have travelled by train to Pontypridd, in south Wales ahead of St David's Day on 1 March.

The visit was delayed by almost an hour due to train disruptions, with the couple sharing a video of their arrival at Cardiff rail station, to the surprise of fellow commuters. 

Their first port of call was Pontypridd Market, which has been at the heart of the community since 1805, where the royal couple tried their hand at making a batch of traditional Welsh cakes.

During their time in Pontypridd, the Prince and Princess will also meet local people affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, which hit the region in the space of just two weeks in late 2024.

Kate announced she was in remission from cancer in January, and the day trip is the latest in a run of appearances since the start of the year, which included a visit to a mother and baby unit in a women's prison in Cheshire recently.

See the best photos from their outing…

1/7

Kate Middleton in red coat and Prince William arriving at Cardiff station© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales

Morning commute

The couple arrived at Cardiff station by train, surprising fellow commuters on the platform.

The Princess, paying tribute to the Welsh flag in a red coat, also carried a tan handbag as she waved at passengers. 

2/7

William and Kate arrive at Pontypridd Market© Getty

Welcome to Pontypridd Market

The couple were greeted by excited locals, waving Welsh flags, as they arrived at Pontypridd Market. 

The community is home to a wide range of businesses, spanning from butchers and green grocers to cafés, toy stores, book shops and textile companies.

3/7

Kate and William wearing daffodil pins at Pontypridd market© Getty

Meaning behind their flowers

William and Kate both sported yellow daffodil pins - the national flower of Wales, which is often wore on St David's Day.

St David is the patron saint of the nation, a Welsh Christian prelate who served as Bishop of Mynyw during the sixth century.

4/7

The Princess of Wales smiles© Getty

Smiling Kate

The Princess smiled and chatted with shoppers as she and the Prince toured the market. 

5/7

William and Kate react as prepare to make Welsh Cakes, watched by Theresa Connor, owner of the The Welsh Cake Shop © Getty

The Welsh Cake Shop

William and Kate stopped at The Welsh Cake Shop, a popular retailer in the town's market that has been a focal point for shoppers and traders for generations.

The shop owned by Theresa Conner, 46, is well known for its Welsh cakes and the other traditional Welsh tea-time treat of bara brith or speckled bread.

6/7

William and Kate roll out Welsh Cakes © Getty

In sync

William and Kate donned aprons and appeared to be in sync as they rolled out their dough under Theresa's watchful eye.

7/7

William and Kate make Welsh cakes © Getty

Head-to-head?

The pair usually can't help but engage in a bit of friendly competition during their joint outings. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More