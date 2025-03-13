Prince William's four-word response to reporters after night out

The Prince of Wales was seen punching the air after watching Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League quarter-final.

Prince William, 42, watched his beloved football team secure a 3-0 victory against Belgian side, Club Brugge, at Villa Park in Birmingham on Wednesday.

And the future King appeared to confirm that he'll be there to support the club as Villa face French side Paris Saint-Germain in the next round.

He told journalists, "See you in Paris" as he walked to his car after the match.

William was joined in the stands by his childhood friend and property mogul, Thomas van Straubenzee, who is godfather to the Prince's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

William was joined by Thomas van Straubenzee

It is the first time Villa have been in the Champions League and they are targeting the club's first top-flight European trophy since they won the European Cup in 1982 – the year William was born.

The Prince has passed down his love of football to his children, with Prince George also an avid Aston Villa fan.

William and Kate took George and Charlotte to watch their first Villa match as they played Norwich City at Carrow Road in 2019.

William celebrating Aston Villa's victory in the stands

The day before their match on Tuesday, William watched the squad in training from the sidelines and speaking with players Morgan Rogers and Matty Cash, before a public engagement at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall, West Midlands.

The Prince visited the Club to learn more about its referee training course, part of the FA's Reflective and Representative campaign, which aims to recruit 1,000 people from black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.

William joined participants as they learned about fouls, whistle tones and flag signalling.

The royal has been patron of the FA since last summer, having previously held the role as President since 2006.

William's passion for the beautiful school goes back to his school days, with the Prince talking about his earliest memories of playing football on COPA90's Game of 5s episode in 2022.

William playing football during a visit to Toxteth in January

Speaking to England players Harry Kane and Declan Rice, he said: "I was a defender, like these guys, I was stuck in the back and told to just tackle, safety in the back, don't put him in the front!"

He later added: "Quite a strong memory of early days was donning an England shirt and going down the pub with my mates and watching England play in big tournaments."

"When Wayne Rooney appeared on scene, that was a big moment for me growing up.

"There was something very powerful, really interesting about how Wayne played and the steel he brought to the England team."

