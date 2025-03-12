Prince William makes surprising comment about his wish for red hair as he greets royal fans

Prince William delighted fans on Tuesday when he arrived at Sporting Khalsa FC in the West Midlands, ready to join in on some fun and football.

The Prince met with hundreds of excited children on the field and gave as many high-fives as possible before he helped to referee a game between them all.

He couldn't help but crack a joke about his hair before joining the game, after spotting a woman with vibrant red hair in the crowd.

"Your hair!" he said as he patted her on the shoulder as she smiled at him. "It's fantastic!"

"I wish I had hair like that!" he added. "You look amazing. I've lost the chance."

Pam Dawes, the lucky red-headed lady, later gushed about her interaction with the father of three, sharing how special the moment was for her.

© Getty Images Prince William made a hilarious quip about his hair

"We had a selfie. He loved my hair," she said. "He was lovely, bless him. He's made my day."

While William has lost some of his hair over the years, he recently grew out a noticeable beard, much to the delight of royal watchers.

As for his wish for red hair, the gene runs deep in his family, with all three of Princess Diana's siblings sporting the bright colour, as does his brother, Prince Harry.

© Getty Images William tried his hand at refereeing

Harry passed down his famously red hair to his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a shocking discovery for the 40-year-old.

"I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan Markle] that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes — but I as wrong!" he said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Go gingers," he quipped, adding that "the Spencer gene is very, very strong."

Prince Harry's children both sport red hair

Harry previously made comments about William's hair in his memoir, Spare, calling his brother's baldness "alarming" and "more advanced than mine."

Meanwhile, William appeared in good spirits at the sporting event on Tuesday as he spoke to the crowd, and chatted with professional referee Lieutenant Levi Gray about her career journey.

According to Gray, the pair discussed the importance of women's involvement in football, especially following the Lioness' stellar performance in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

© Getty Images William was greeted by high-fives from schoolchildren

"It was brilliant, I am so pleased I could be here and that he could come down and support an event like this," she said.

"We spoke about women in football, which I think is definitely growing, and how different the women's game is to the men's in terms of it being a bit more of a family event and a bit more supportive, and spoke about diversity events like this and how important it is that you can see it and believe it."

She continued: "We want to be able to see people who are watching football at home or on the sidelines and think 'that could be me'. Without events like this where you build representation, that won’t happen."

