Prince William forced to delete post after making error in first update since family holiday

The Prince of Wales has returned to his royal duties after enjoying a family holiday.

But Prince William was forced to delete a social media post about his latest engagement after making an error.

The father-of-three was pictured shaking hands with the new men's manager for England's national football team, Thomas Tuchel, at Windsor Castle.

© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales Prince William with Thomas Tuchel at Windsor Castle

The first post on X [formerly known as Twitter] read: "Great to meet new @england manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team."

But minutes later, it was deleted and reposted with: "Great to meet new @england men's manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team."

As well as the men's England manager, there is also Sarina Wiegman, who is the head coach of the women's team.

© Getty William presented England women's coach Sarina Wiegman with her CBE in 2023

HELLO! understands the meeting between the Prince and Thomas lasted for over an hour, and was an opportunity for the new coach to share his views on the team since taking on the role and his hopes for the future.

William is a passionate football fan and has been President of the Football Association since 2006.

In recent years, he's supported the Three Lions in-person at the Euro 2020 and 2024 tournaments, with his eldest son, Prince George, also accompanying his father.

WATCH: William and George react during Euro 2024 final

German-born Thomas Tuchel officially became the England men's manager in January, after Gareth Southgate's departure.

© Getty Images William with former England gaffer, Gareth Southgate

As well as supporting the national football teams, the Prince is an avid follower of West Midlands side, Aston Villa.

William has been spotted in the stands at their Premier League matches as well as their Champion League clashes.

© Getty Images William celebrates after Villa's win against Celtic on 29 January

After attending the Emergency and Critical Care Conference in Birmingham in January, he was spotted enjoying a drink with Villa fans in a pub before returning to London by train.

Revealing he supports the club in 2015, William told Gary Lineker: "I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history."

The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to Pontypridd in south Wales on Wednesday ahead of St David's Day on 1 March – their first joint appearance since the royals reportedly enjoyed a family getaway to the Caribbean island of Mustique during the children's February half-term from school.

