Samuel Chatto sparks reaction as he shares exciting career announcement

Lady Sarah Chatto's son, Samuel, delighted royal fans at the weekend when he shared an exciting update regarding his career.

In a post shared to Instagram, Princess Margaret's grandson announced that he's set to showcase his pottery in a new exhibition at the Sokyo gallery in Kyoto, Japan.

He included a promotional pamphlet for the exhibition that showed Samuel, 28, hard at work in his studio surrounded by an array of small glazed bowls.

"I'm delighted to announce my upcoming exhibition with @sokyo_gallery in Kyoto," the artist excitedly wrote in his caption.

Samuel and his brother Arthur attended the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in 2024

"The works shown came out of a residency I did with the gallery last year, along with more recent works wood fired at my studio in West Sussex. These works respond to the idea of 'Interior and Exterior,' balance and flow, they are also influenced by landscapes and tea culture in Britain and Japan. Made with porcelain and local clays from Japan and Sussex."

A preview will take place on Thursday 3 April, before the exhibition is open to the public from 4 to 19 April.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with touching messages regarding Samuel's latest achievement.

Samuel studied History of Art at university

"I love tea and I love tea culture. I wish I could come to the exhibition," wrote one, while a second noted: "Congratulations, Sam!" and a third chimed in: "Congratulations, and Arigato for having an exhibition here! From a Japanese fan of yours."

Samuel studied History of Art at the University of Edinburgh, before later completing a six-week apprenticeship at North Shore Pottery as well as a course at the Royal Drawing School.

He has a studio in West Sussex where he creates ceramic pieces inspired by the natural landscapes around him.

Last summer, Samuel displayed his work in an exhibition titled 'Hot Water For Tea'. Of his work, Sarah's son said: "I hope that my vessels, with their weight and proportion, have the feeling of the maker's hand, and therefore invite the viewer to hold and drink from them."

Samuel with his parents Lady Sarah and Daniel, and his girlfriend Eleanor

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2019, Samuel said: "I've always had a strong affinity with creating objects, having spent much of my childhood crafting imagined landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years at school."

He finished by adding: "I spent my weekends setting up a small home studio to rediscover my creativity and built a wood-fired kiln at the bottom of my garden.

"The decision to start selling my work comes from a strong belief in the power of beautiful, well-made objects to enrich and enhance our lives."