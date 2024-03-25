Meet Princess Margaret's grandchildren - all about her three grandsons and granddaughter

Princess Margaret's two children, David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto mostly grew up out of the public eye, with the mum-of-two once famously quipping: "My children aren't royal, they just happen to have the Queen as an aunt."

David and Lady Sarah have applied this to their own children, who outside of special events, have next to nothing to do with their royal cousins. All four have pursued a wide range of careers from joining the Royal Marines to becoming a potter.

But what do you know of Margaret's four grandchildren? Read on to find out all you need to know about Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Margarita Armstrong-Jones…

Samuel Chatto

Margaret's eldest grandson, Samuel Chatto, was born on 28 July 1996. The 27-year-old has followed in the family tradition of being crafty, as Samuel is a potter and creates his own ceramics, with his designs often going on display.

© Chris Jackson Samuel was Margaret's first grandchild

Speaking to the Mail about his passion, Samuel explained: "I've always had a strong affinity with creating objects, having spent much of my childhood crafting imagined landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years at school."

© Instagram Samuel became known for his ceramics

However, ceramics wasn't his only love, as Samuel previously worked as a yoga instructor when he dated Sophie Pipe. The pair went their separate ways during the coronavirus lockdown, and in 2022, Samuel was confirmed to be in a relationship with Eleanor Ekserdjian, the daughter of an arts professor.

Arthur Chatto

Born on 5 February 1999, Arthur is the youngest son of Daniel and Lady Sarah Chatto. The 25-year-old has created quite a name for himself, as his shirtless photos on social media, before he shut his accounts down, would often create quite a stir.

© WPA Pool Arthur is the young son of David and Lady Sarah Chatto

Arthur initially studied at the University of Edinburgh before he became a personal trainer for BoundFitness gym and then enlisted in the Royal Marines, reportedly training for the intense regime when visiting the late Queen at Balmoral.

Arthur is known for his fitness having previously undertaken a monumentous rowing challenge in 2020. Alongside three others, he rowed around the United Kingdom in order to raise money for The British Red Cross and Just One Ocean.

© Instagram Arthur is known for his incredible physique

Arthur is currently believed to be dating Lizzie Friend, who he met while studying at the University of Edinburgh.

Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley

Charles is the oldest child of David Armstrong-Jones and Serena Stanhope, and carries the title of Viscount Linley, which he inherited upon the death of his grandfather, Antony Armstrong-Jones. One day, Charles will be the 3rd Earl of Snowdon, inheriting the title when his father dies.

© David M. Benett Charles leads a private life

Born on 1 July 1999, the 24-year-old often keeps to himself, and obtained an engineering degree from Loughborough University. His sister, Margarita, has revealed that he has quite a musical knack and speaking to Tatler, she shared: "He is very into his orchestral music. He is self-taught [and he] can sing, play the piano and the guitar."

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Lady Margarita, born on 14 May 2002, is the youngest child of David and Serena, and also the youngest of Princess Margaret's grandchildren, sadly however, her maternal grandmother passed away three months before she was born. Margarita was named in Margaret's honour and her middle name of Elizabeth is also a reference to her great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

© Dan Kitwood Lady Magarita was a flower girl at William and Kate's wedding

The 21-year-old has also inherited the family's love of the arts and studied photography at Oxford Brookes University, before switching to events management. Margarita has also studied life drawing, pottery, watercolour painting and makes her own jewellery.

© Darren Gerrish Lady Margarita is quite the style icon

Margarita has lived up to her namesake in the fashion department, explaining to Tatler when she covered the magazine: "I love fashion. I have always had an interest in it and I love experimenting with styles."