Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Hoiby looks unrecognisable after shocking transformation  

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby, was pictured sporting a new look as he arrived in Copenhagen last week.

The 28-year-old, who faces a number of serious allegations in his native Norway, was seen with dyed black hair as he checked into a luxury hotel in the Danish capital.

Marius, who is naturally blonde-haired, is facing charges of violence, rape and threats.

In February, it emerged that Marius is under investigation for allegedly raping TV presenter Linni Meister while she was unconscious at Skaugum Castle after a basement party of the royal residence in Oslo.

Police have wanted to question Marius after reportedly finding three videos and more than ten photos of an incident in the basement on his laptop.

According to Se og Hør, he has chosen not to comply with the police's request to question him about the case.

"You will have to ask his lawyer why he chooses that. He has the right not to explain himself. But a lack of explanation on his part about the fact the police have uncovered will probably only contribute to a guilty verdict.

"For the injured party, it is of course a desire to hear if he has a good explanation for the evidence," Linni Meister's lawyer, John Christian Elden, told Norwegian publication, Se og Hør.

Marius Borg Hoiby pictured with his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in 2015

Marius changed lawyers at the end of February, with Ellen Holager Andenæs now representing him.

In a text message to Se Og Hør, she said of her client: "It has not yet been decided when my client will explain himself. We as new defence attorneys must first be given the opportunity to familiarise ourselves with the case documents.

"In addition, no one is obliged to explain themselves to the police. If you are charged or indicted, you are also not obliged to explain yourself to the court."

An investigation into the allegations against Marius is ongoing in Norway

While Marius is not a member of the royal family and not included in the line of succession, his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is a future queen consort, while his stepfather, Crown Prince Haakon, will one day be king.

Marius, pictured with his mother, stepfather and half-siblings, is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne

Mette-Marit, 51, is currently on sick leave for two weeks from her royal duties, due to ailments from her chronic lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis.