Royal couple dazzle in stunning new portrait - including glittering tiara

The Danish royal palace has shared some beautiful new gala portraits of Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie.

The photographs taken by Les Kaner at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen before the New Year's gala show the couple wearing white-tie attire.

Princess Marie, 49, looks stunning in a midnight blue velvet gown by Rikke Gudnitz, paired with the glittering Princess Dagmar's Floral Tiara, featuring diamonds set in three large flowers and two smaller flowers.

Her husband, Prince Joachim, 55, is seen wearing military uniform, including his medals and Order of the Elephant (Denmark's highest honour) on a gold collar.

The palace states that it is "tradition that new official portraits of members of the royal family are produced at regular intervals".

It adds: "These portraits are used by the Royal House as well as by the organisations and institutions of which Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are patrons."

According to the Danish newspaper, Billed-Bladet, the last gala portraits of Joachim and Marie were released in 2019.

King Frederik and Queen Mary's official portraits were unveiled last year to mark Frederik's accession to the throne.

Life in the US

While Joachim and Marie make regular trips home to Denmark, the couple have resided in Washington D.C. in the US since September 2023 where the prince holds a role as the military industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

The prince and princess supported the Danish team at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler in February, and were pictured chatting with Prince Harry.

The couple previously lived in Paris – French-born Marie's home city.

Joachim and Marie share two children, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, 13.

The prince also has two sons - Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22 - from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

As of 1 January 2023, all of Joachim's children have been known as His or Her Excellency Count or Countess of Monpezat, and they no longer hold a princely title.

It was a shock decision made by Joachim's mother, Queen Margrethe, which caused upset within the family. Margrethe later publicly apologised to her grandchildren.

Love story

Joachim met Marie at a dinner party and their friendship blossomed into romance.

The palace announced their engagement in October 2007, with the pair tying the knot on 24 May 2008 at Møgeltønder Church near Schackenborg Castle.

The bride wowed in a lace wedding dress by Spanish-Italian fashion house, Arasa Morelli, with the gown sewn by a Danish woman working for the company.