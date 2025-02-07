Norway's Queen Sonja returns to royal duties following surgery – details

Queen Sonja has been out of the public eye as the royal recovered following pacemaker surgery last month. However, on Thursday, she resumed her duties.

The 87-year-old undertook a light engagement as she eased back in, opening a new exhibition at the Queen Sonja Art Stable. The exhibition, named At the King's Table, celebrates the ceramics and tableware used in the Norwegian palaces, with some pieces dating back to 1815.

Sonja was joined by her son, Crown Prince Haakon, and her sister-in-law, Princess Astrid, for the opening.

The Queen Regent looked in good health at the event, wearing a gorgeous blue ensemble, which included a beige neck ascot. Haakon, meanwhile, looked smart in a blue suit, and Astrid styled a darker outfit.

© Getty Images Sonja was joined by Haakon and Astrid

During the event, the royals were treated to a reading of the poem Ode to the Plate, which had been translated into Norwegian, as well as a performance from Øyvind Mæland, who played his tune on ceramic works.

The exhibition officially opened on Friday and is set to run until 14 December 2025.

© Getty Images The exhibition celebrated the ceramics used in Norwegian palaces

Sonja was admitted to hospital last month after the Norwegian royal experienced an atrial fibrillation flare-up while out skiing. Although she was promptly discharged after her heart rhythm returned to normal, later in the month she underwent surgery for the fitting of a pacemaker.

The royal was discharged days later, with a statement from the Palace saying she was in "good health" and would remain on sick leave until 24 January.

© Getty Images Sonja's return to work saw her opening a new exhibition

Sonja's husband, King Harald, had his own pacemaker fitted last year after the Norwegian monarch fell ill during a trip to Malaysia. The king was flown home to Norway to have the device fitted.

In recent years, Harald has been hospitalised several times with infections and has previously undergone heart and cancer surgery.

© Getty Images Sonja's husband has also had a pacemaker fitted

Despite his bout of ill-health, King Harald has publicly ruled out abdication, telling reporters in January 2023 that he had taken an oath that "lasts for life".

