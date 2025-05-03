Queen Camilla’s 'cheeky' moment with King Charles caught on camera

Queen Camilla made headlines this week after a subtle and unexpected gesture towards King Charles was caught on camera. The 76-year-old Queen Consort was seen tapping her husband on the bottom during a royal tree planting ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The moment came as the couple were joined by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia for the symbolic event.

Camilla tries to get Charles’ attention

The clip (shared on X) shows Charles chatting with the Swedish King near the newly planted Swedish oak. Camilla, appearing to want him to move on, gave him a light tap on the back of his trousers — twice.

She first gave him a small pat and turned away, but when he didn’t respond, she quickly tapped him again. The moment didn’t go unnoticed by royal watchers.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Camilla patting the royal tush.” Others praised the interaction, seeing it as a sign of the couple’s easy-going relationship.

A gift from the Swedish royals

The tree planting was part of the Swedish royals’ official visit to the UK. The Swedish oak was presented by King Carl XVI Gustaf to mark Charles’ coronation last year.

The tree has been planted in Home Park on the Windsor Estate. It was brought from the Royal Nursery at Solliden Palace, the Swedish royal family’s summer home.

It will be twinned with another Swedish oak, which will be planted at the Royal Djurgården in Stockholm.

Royals take part in ceremonial duties

While the two Kings handled the planting with ceremonial spades, the Queens were each given watering cans to complete the task. Queen Silvia, 80, joined Camilla in finishing off the planting, continuing a long-standing tradition of royal symbolism through nature.

Tree planting has long been used as a diplomatic gesture between monarchies. These small acts help to reinforce international relationships and celebrate shared values, especially between countries with close historical ties.

A strong royal bond

Camilla and Charles, who married in 2005, have often been praised for their down-to-earth relationship. Though their romance had a rocky path in the early years, their public appearances often reflect genuine comfort and humour.

This latest moment, though minor, adds to that impression. It showed Camilla's relaxed approach to royal life and her natural way of keeping things moving — even when surrounded by cameras and diplomats.

Swedish royals mark a milestone

The visit coincided with King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 79th birthday. He celebrated with a traditional military tribute at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on 30 April.

He is Sweden’s longest-reigning monarch, having taken the throne in 1973 at the age of 27. He is due to celebrate 52 years on the throne this September.

The UK and Sweden remain close allies, and both monarchs play ceremonial roles under constitutional systems. These visits are seen as key opportunities to strengthen bilateral relationships.

Camilla's growing public presence

Camilla has stepped into a more visible royal role since Charles became King in 2022. As Queen, she has taken on increased responsibilities and continues to support a number of key charities and patronages.

She has been praised for her calm presence and willingness to show a more human side to royal life. This small gesture—although informal—adds to her image as someone not afraid to show affection, even during official duties.

It’s unlikely to appear in any official royal write-up, but the moment certainly caught the public’s attention — and reminded royal fans that even kings and queens have their playful moments.