King Charles and Queen Camilla 'profoundly saddened' by Vancouver festival crash

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been left "profoundly saddened" by a deadly incident in Vancouver.

Canadian police say that nine people were killed and others injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu street festival on Saturday evening.

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene. Police say they are "confident" it was not terror related.

In a statement shared to social media on Sunday, Charles, who is head of state in Canada, wrote: "Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonising time for so many in Canada."

His Majesty, 76, signed off the statement with "Charles R."

© Getty Images The royal couple issued a joint statement on Sunday

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on X: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible events at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival last night. Our thoughts are with all of those affected, their families and loved ones."

© Getty Images The pair were left "deeply saddened" by the news

Mark Carney, the Canadian prime minister, said: "I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino-Canadian community and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action."

© Getty Images Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was devastated by the "horrific events" at the Lapu Lapu festival

Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre, the Canadian Conservative Party leader, said he was "shocked by the horrific news", adding: "My thoughts are with the Filipino community and all the victims targeted by this senseless attack. Thank you to the first responders who are at the scene as we wait to hear more."