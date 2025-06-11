Duke of Westminster speaks out ahead of welcoming first baby

The Duke of Westminster has announced an update about his philanthropic work, just weeks ahead of welcoming his first child with the Duchess of Westminster.

Hugh Grosvenor, 34, who is one of the richest men in the UK, is Chair of the Westminster Foundation, which provides long-term, sustainable support to vulnerable children, young people and their families.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Duke said: "We're focusing our efforts where we feel we can make the greatest impact, through grant funding, helping charities grow stronger and more resilient, and teaming up with others to push for broader positive change."

It comes as the Foundation outlined its new strategy for the next five years, which will focus on supporting charities aligned with its priorities, collaborating with stakeholders, and helping charities to grow.

The Duke makes regular visits to charities and projects the Westminster Foundation supports. Back in December, he was joined by his wife, Olivia, as the pair visited a school in Westminster supported by School Food Matters, which aims to improve children's access to healthy, sustainable food during their time at school.

Impending parenthood

Hugh married Olivia at Chester Cathedral last June in one of the biggest society weddings of the year.

The Prince of Wales and Princess Eugenie were among the guests to witness one of the country's most eligible bachelors tie the knot with his bride.

© Getty The newlyweds after their wedding ceremony at Chester Cathedral

The couple have a home in London, but the Duke inherited the Grosvenor estate from his late father, Gerald, when he was just 25 in 2016.

The Grosvenor family seat, Eaton Hall, is located in Cheshire, where their private wedding reception was held.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess with Price William and Prince George at an Aston Villa match in April

In March, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess are expecting their first child.

© Alamy The Grosvenor's family estate, Eaton Hall, in Cheshire

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

As current laws stand, only a son will inherit the Dukedom and the Grosvenor estate.

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​ © Getty Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB