Duke of Westminster speaks out ahead of welcoming first baby

The Duke of Westminster has announced an update about his philanthropic work, just weeks ahead of welcoming his first child with the Duchess of Westminster.
Hugh Grosvenor, 34, who is one of the richest men in the UK, is Chair of the Westminster Foundation, which provides long-term, sustainable support to vulnerable children, young people and their families.
In a post shared on Instagram, the Duke said: "We're focusing our efforts where we feel we can make the greatest impact, through grant funding, helping charities grow stronger and more resilient, and teaming up with others to push for broader positive change."
It comes as the Foundation outlined its new strategy for the next five years, which will focus on supporting charities aligned with its priorities, collaborating with stakeholders, and helping charities to grow.
The Duke makes regular visits to charities and projects the Westminster Foundation supports. Back in December, he was joined by his wife, Olivia, as the pair visited a school in Westminster supported by School Food Matters, which aims to improve children's access to healthy, sustainable food during their time at school.
Impending parenthood
Hugh married Olivia at Chester Cathedral last June in one of the biggest society weddings of the year.
The Prince of Wales and Princess Eugenie were among the guests to witness one of the country's most eligible bachelors tie the knot with his bride.
The couple have a home in London, but the Duke inherited the Grosvenor estate from his late father, Gerald, when he was just 25 in 2016.
The Grosvenor family seat, Eaton Hall, is located in Cheshire, where their private wedding reception was held.
In March, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess are expecting their first child.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."
As current laws stand, only a son will inherit the Dukedom and the Grosvenor estate.