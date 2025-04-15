Prince George enjoys night out with his godfather and Prince William

The Prince of Wales and Prince George, were once again in the stands to support their beloved Aston Villa at their home ground in Birmingham on Tuesday night.
Prince William, 42, and his eldest son, 11, were also joined by George's godfather, the Duke of Westminster, as Unai Emery's side took on Paris Saint-Germain for the return leg of the latest Champions League quarter-final at Villa Park stadium.
Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster and his family have been close friends of the royal family for years. William served as an usher at the Duke's wedding to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral last June.
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster made a rare public appearance together at the University of Chester on Monday, just weeks after announcing they're expecting their first child this summer.
The royal father and son's latest outing together comes after William and George watched Villa's away match in Paris at Parc des Princes stadium, with the game ending in a 3-1 victory to PSG.
Before the match, William hugged some of Villa's players, including Marco Asensio and England international Marcus Rashford as they came out of the dressing room.
He also impressed football fans with his punditry as he discussed Villa's tactics against the French side during a live TV interview with Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist.
The future king's analysis prompted Rio to tell William: "Do not go for a punditry job, please, because I could be out of the game."
William has previously shared why he supports the West Midlands football club, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that he "didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams" like his friends supporting Manchester United and Chelsea at school.
"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history," the Prince added.
He also said that he wouldn't make his children support the same club as him, telling TNT Sports last week: "I'm generally very open to whoever they support, but obviously I'm a bit biased.
"But also they come to games with Villa. They're going to probably support Villa, but I've left the other two [Charlotte and Louis] at home, probably watching tonight, so we’ll wait and see who they support."
George has already attended several of the club's matches with his father in recent years.