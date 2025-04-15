Prince George enjoys night out with his godfather and Prince William

The Prince of Wales and Prince George, were once again in the stands to support their beloved Aston Villa at their home ground in Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Prince William, 42, and his eldest son, 11, were also joined by George's godfather, the Duke of Westminster, as Unai Emery's side took on Paris Saint-Germain for the return leg of the latest Champions League quarter-final at Villa Park stadium.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster and his family have been close friends of the royal family for years. William served as an usher at the Duke's wedding to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral last June.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster made a rare public appearance together at the University of Chester on Monday, just weeks after announcing they're expecting their first child this summer.

1/ 6 © Getty Nervous William The Prince of Wales looked nervous ahead of the match as fans around the stadium held up their Villa scarves at kick-off.

2/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Fellow football fans The Duke, who was seated in front of William and George, was also seen wearing a club scarf.

3/ 6 © Getty Images PSG with an early lead Prince William grimaced as Villa conceded two goals within 27 minutes, as George looked nervously on.

4/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Animated William The Prince's passion for the beautiful game was evident as he was seen calling out during the first half of the match. William previously confessed to losing his voice after watching Villa's match against Bayern Munich at home last October.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Like father, like son George was just as animated as William in the stands.

6/ 6 © Getty Images Tense moment William was seen with one hand over his face during a particularly nail-biting moment.

The royal father and son's latest outing together comes after William and George watched Villa's away match in Paris at Parc des Princes stadium, with the game ending in a 3-1 victory to PSG.

Before the match, William hugged some of Villa's players, including Marco Asensio and England international Marcus Rashford as they came out of the dressing room.

He also impressed football fans with his punditry as he discussed Villa's tactics against the French side during a live TV interview with Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist.

© Getty Images William and George at the Villa match in Paris last week

The future king's analysis prompted Rio to tell William: "Do not go for a punditry job, please, because I could be out of the game."

William has previously shared why he supports the West Midlands football club, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that he "didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams" like his friends supporting Manchester United and Chelsea at school.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history," the Prince added.

© Getty George at his first Aston Villa match in 2019

He also said that he wouldn't make his children support the same club as him, telling TNT Sports last week: "I'm generally very open to whoever they support, but obviously I'm a bit biased.

"But also they come to games with Villa. They're going to probably support Villa, but I've left the other two [Charlotte and Louis] at home, probably watching tonight, so we’ll wait and see who they support."

George has already attended several of the club's matches with his father in recent years.

