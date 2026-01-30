Duke of Westminster donates eye-watering personal sum to important cause backed by close friend Prince William

The Duke of Westminster has provided a substantial personal donation to support an important cause also backed by his close friend, Prince William.

Hugh Grosvenor, who is Prince George's godfather and has an estimated worth of £10 billion, has donated £250,000 to support Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner to help all state schools in the area deliver phone-free education, it can be revealed. The work will help enable all of Cheshire's state schools to introduce lockable phone pouches, the first county in the UK to do so.

The Duke has been inspired by the work of Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey. One of Brianna's killers, Scarlett Jenkinson, had watched videos on the "dark web", aged just 15. The Duke recently met staff and students at the Birchwood Community High School in Warrington, attended by Brianna Ghey, to hear about the impact the phone pouches were having.

Reducing children's screen time is something keenly felt by the Duke's close friend, the Prince of Wales, who has said that his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, do not yet have phones.

© Chester PCC The Duke of Westminster meets students from Birchwood Community High School

The Duke of Westminster said: "This is something I feel strongly about, both personally and because the evidence is now clear. When you speak to young people, parents and teachers and look at the data from schools using lockable phone pouches, the benefits are undeniable. We’re seeing real, measurable improvements in wellbeing, focus and crucially, safety.

"It isn’t just about avoiding harmful content, important though that is. It’s also about giving young people a break from constant notifications and the anxiety that comes with always being contactable during the school day. Through my work with the Westminster Foundation, I’ve seen how practical, evidence-based interventions can make a lasting difference to young people’s lives and this is one of them. I’m proud to support the Police and Crime Commissioner with this campaign in making Cheshire the first county to take this step."

Dan Price, the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "The Duke’s generous personal donation means that more young people in Cheshire will grow up with less online bullying, less access to potentially harmful or violent content, less distractions and less exclusions.

"With the Duke’s help, Cheshire is leading the way on this campaign. I know other counties are watching and also putting plans in place to follow. Together we can transform young people’s lives to make their school days positive, productive and safe."

In 2025, nine of Chester's 71 mainstream high schools had introduced lockable phone pouches. The Duke's donation is intended to lower funding requirements so that every school can adopt the pouches. Schools with the lockable pouches are seeing immediate and positive results, including a reduction in online safeguarding incidents, according to the Police and Crime Commissioner.

William and Kate's phone-free goal

© Getty The Duke of Westminster is Chair of the Westminster Foundation

Like the Duke, the Prince and Princess of Wales feel strongly about screentime and have chosen to keep their children phone-free. While filming an episode of Apple TV’s The Reluctant Traveler in February 2025, Prince William revealed to Emmy winner Eugene Levy that none of his kids "have any phones," adding that he and Catherine are "very strict about" that.

The Princess of Wales herself has pointed out that while devices can connect us, they "frequently do the opposite". In an essay titled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, authored by Catherine, in collaboration with Professor Robert Waldinger, the Princess wrote about the "complex and often troubling" role technology plays in the "epidemic of disconnection."

Celebrating a milestone

Earlier this week, the Duke of Westminster celebrated his 35th birthday - his first since becoming a father. Hugh, who is the 7th Duke of Westminster, and his wife, Olivia Henson, welcomed their first baby in July, a girl named Cosima Florence. The couple tied the knot in Chester Cathedral in June 2024, with Prince William acting as an usher.

Hugh and Olivia live in Eaton Hall, a huge estate just outside Chester, sitting in 11,000 acres of parkland, where he will likely have celebrated the milestone with his family.