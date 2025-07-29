Charles Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Diana on poignant day

Charles Spencer has shared a throwback picture of his sister, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 44th wedding anniversary to King Charles.
The Earl Spencer, who loves to share family history with his almost 280,000 followers on Instagram, has posted a sweet picture of the brother-sister duo.
Charles shared this throwback photo of himself and Diana by the pool in their childhood home, Park House, Sandringham, where they were neighbours with the royal family.
In 1975, when the 7th Earl Spencer died, Diana and Charles' father, John Spencer, moved the family into Althorp.
"A long ago summer, by the swimming pool at our childhood home, Park House, Sandringham - Diana and I both proudly showing off our swimming badges (sewn onto our swimming costumes).
"These were awarded (sparingly) by Mrs Lansdowne, a fairly terrifying but very gifted swimming instructor, who came to stay each year.
"We were never out of that pool."
His followers immediately flooded the comments with sweet remarks about the brother-sister duo.
"Well, I definitely see Prince George in you there," one wrote.
"This is so adorable... having beautiful childhood memories without a care in the world," another said.
On what would have been Diana's 64th birthday, Charles shared another sweet throwback picture from their childhood.
In the picture, Diana and Charles can be seen on top of a camel, which had been brought in for Diana's 6th birthday party, according to the Earl.
"Another July 1st, from long ago - 1967, in fact: for Diana's 6th birthday party, my father (standing, left) - to huge excitement - secured the services of Bert the Camel, from Peterborough Zoo," the Earl wrote in the caption.
Taking to X back in 2021, the 61-year-old shared a beautiful throwback photo from their childhood, which showed the siblings sitting outside together during a warm day.
"Some bonds go back a very long way," he simply wrote. The heartwarming picture was inundated with messages from royal fans.
It was a poignant post that came just after it was revealed that BBC News religion editor, Martin Bashir, had stepped down from his role.
Martin was the journalist behind Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview, and Charles had vocally advocated for an inquiry into how he secured the interview with Diana in the first place.
Reacting to the outcome of the report, Charles wrote: "I'd like to thank the TV journalist Andy Webb for his tireless professionalism in bringing the Bashir-Panorama-BBC scandal to light. If he hadn't have pursued this story for well over a decade, and shared his findings with me last October, today's findings wouldn't have surfaced."
On the anniversary of her death last year, Charles paid tribute to Diana as he shared yet another rare photo featuring newspaper clippings from her early life.
The article in the picture was to announce the late Princess's christening and features an eight-week old Diana being held by her mother, Frances, and father, John.
"On a bright sunlit afternoon on Wednesday the Hon. Diana Frances, eight-week-old third daughter of Viscount and Viscountess Althrop, of Park House, Sandringham, was christened at Sandringham," the clipping read.
Also among the newspaper clippings is a snap of a young Diana pushing a toy pram in a patterned cardigan.
Sarah and Jane, who were nine and seven years older than Charles, were away at boarding school for most of his childhood. Because of that, Charles and Diana were the closest of the Spencer children.
Charles previously spoke to HELLO! about the pair's close sibling relationship.
"My mother [Frances] left home when we were young – I was two or three, and Diana would have been five or six – so we were very much in it together," he said.