Charles Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Diana on poignant day

Charles shared this throwback photo of himself and Diana by the pool in their childhood home, Park House, Sandringham, where they were neighbours with the royal family.

In 1975, when the 7th Earl Spencer died, Diana and Charles' father, John Spencer, moved the family into Althorp.

"A long ago summer, by the swimming pool at our childhood home, Park House, Sandringham - Diana and I both proudly showing off our swimming badges (sewn onto our swimming costumes).

"These were awarded (sparingly) by Mrs Lansdowne, a fairly terrifying but very gifted swimming instructor, who came to stay each year.

"We were never out of that pool."

His followers immediately flooded the comments with sweet remarks about the brother-sister duo.

"Well, I definitely see Prince George in you there," one wrote.

"This is so adorable... having beautiful childhood memories without a care in the world," another said.