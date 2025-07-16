Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry recreates Princess Diana's famous photo as he visits minefield
Prince Harry being given a safety talk - he wears a blue safety vest and stands with a woman and a man© Ampe Pedro/The HALO Trust

The Duke of Sussex recreated his late mother's visit

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Prince Harry took a solo trip to Angola this week and the royal has now recreated his late mother, Princess Diana's famous photo from when she visited a minefield.

The Duke of Sussex was in the country to highlight the work of The Halo Trust, a charity that works to remove landmines and other explosives from battle zones. During his visit, Harry crossed a minefield in the same way that Diana did back in January 1997. Harry wore a tan shirt and jeans for the outing and was given a blue protective vest as he made his way through the minefield.

The royal also spoke to families who lived near the minefield, warning the local children of the dangers of being near one. In Portuguese, he told the children to "stop, go back and tell your elders", in order to stop them accidentally detonating any of the devices.

Prince Harry in the middle of a group of children© Ampe Pedro/The HALO Trust
Harry delivered a message to local children

In a speech, he continued: "Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school. Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day.

"The Angolan government's continued commitment is a powerful testament to HALO's success in saving lives and reducing humanitarian risk. We thank President Lourenço for his leadership and partnership, as well as continued donor support as we work together towards completing the mission of a landmine-free country."

Prince Harry and a man walking through a minefield© Ampe Pedro/The HALO Trust
Harry has long supported the charity's work

Mines continue to pose a risk to the people of Angola, with an estimated 80 people being killed by the devices in the past five years alone. 1,000 minefields still need to be cleared in the country.

Harry has visited the country in the past, including back in 2019 when he visited Huambo. Diana's famous photo was taken as she walked through the minefield, the area has since been cleared and redeveloped into a town. 

Harry retracing Diana's steps in Huambo in 2019 - an area which used to be landmine field in 1997© Getty Images
Harry retracing Diana's steps in Huambo in 2019 - an area which used to be landmine field in 1997

The Duke has also visited the remote Dirico region, where he toured a newly cleared minefield, detonated a landmine, and spent a night camping by the Cuito River.

Princess Diana's visit

The late Princess of Wales visited the African nation back in 1997, months before her death, to highlight the work of The Halo Trust and to bring attention to the issues communities living near minefields face.

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing protective body armour and a visor visits a landmine minefield being cleared by the charity Halo in Huambo© Getty
Diana walking through a landmine minefield in Huambo in 1997

Speaking to journalists at the time, Diana said: "There couldn't be a more appropriate place to begin this campaign than Angola because this nation has the highest number of amputees per population than anywhere in the world."

Addressing controversy over the visit, she said: "I'm not a political figure, nor do I want to be one. I come with my heart and I want to bring awareness to people in distress, whether it is in Angola or any part of the world. The fact is I am a humanitarian figure, always have been and always will be."

