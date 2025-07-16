Prince Harry recreates Princess Diana's famous photo as he visits minefield

Prince Harry took a solo trip to Angola this week and the royal has now recreated his late mother, Princess Diana's famous photo from when she visited a minefield.

The Duke of Sussex was in the country to highlight the work of The Halo Trust, a charity that works to remove landmines and other explosives from battle zones. During his visit, Harry crossed a minefield in the same way that Diana did back in January 1997. Harry wore a tan shirt and jeans for the outing and was given a blue protective vest as he made his way through the minefield.

The royal also spoke to families who lived near the minefield, warning the local children of the dangers of being near one. In Portuguese, he told the children to "stop, go back and tell your elders", in order to stop them accidentally detonating any of the devices.

© Ampe Pedro/The HALO Trust Harry delivered a message to local children

In a speech, he continued: "Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school. Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day.

"The Angolan government's continued commitment is a powerful testament to HALO's success in saving lives and reducing humanitarian risk. We thank President Lourenço for his leadership and partnership, as well as continued donor support as we work together towards completing the mission of a landmine-free country."

© Ampe Pedro/The HALO Trust Harry has long supported the charity's work

Mines continue to pose a risk to the people of Angola, with an estimated 80 people being killed by the devices in the past five years alone. 1,000 minefields still need to be cleared in the country.

Harry has visited the country in the past, including back in 2019 when he visited Huambo. Diana's famous photo was taken as she walked through the minefield, the area has since been cleared and redeveloped into a town.

© Getty Images Harry retracing Diana's steps in Huambo in 2019 - an area which used to be landmine field in 1997

The Duke has also visited the remote Dirico region, where he toured a newly cleared minefield, detonated a landmine, and spent a night camping by the Cuito River.

Princess Diana's visit

The late Princess of Wales visited the African nation back in 1997, months before her death, to highlight the work of The Halo Trust and to bring attention to the issues communities living near minefields face.

© Getty Diana walking through a landmine minefield in Huambo in 1997

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Speaking to journalists at the time, Diana said: "There couldn't be a more appropriate place to begin this campaign than Angola because this nation has the highest number of amputees per population than anywhere in the world."

LISTEN: How the royals hosted Macron in style

Addressing controversy over the visit, she said: "I'm not a political figure, nor do I want to be one. I come with my heart and I want to bring awareness to people in distress, whether it is in Angola or any part of the world. The fact is I am a humanitarian figure, always have been and always will be."