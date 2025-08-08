Princess Beatrice was almost called this name - but late Queen did not approve

When the Duke and Duchess of York announced their daughter Princess Beatrice's name in 1988, it was viewed as an unexpected choice.

But Prince Andrew and Sarah also had an alternate baby name for their firstborn, which was reportedly vetoed by Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a report from The Sun at the time of Beatrice's birth, the couple's first choice was Annabel, which means "lovable".

The newspaper said that the name was allegedly rejected by the late Queen and deemed "too yuppie". She reportedly suggested the name Beatrice to the Duke and Duchess during the royal family's annual summer break at Balmoral.

Beatrice means "bringer of joy" and also paid tribute to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's youngest child, Princess Beatrice, who later became Princess Henry of Battenberg.

While the monarch does not have to approve royal baby names, the late Queen was often informed or consulted of any proposed names before being officially announced.

While the Duke and Duchess of York's daughter was born on 8 August 1988, her full name – Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary - was not announced for two weeks.

The Princess was fifth-in-line to the throne at the time of her birth, and she is currently ninth behind her father.

Royals' common middle name

Several of the female royals share a common middle name – Elizabeth – in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Both Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughters, Sienna and Athena, were given the moniker as a middle name.

Similarly, the late Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, has the middle name Elizabeth, as do several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren – including Zara Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Charlotte and Isla Phillips.

As a homage to the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, Zara and Mike Tindall chose to give their son Lucas the middle name Philip.

Similarly, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank named their eldest son – August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.