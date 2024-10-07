7 rare photos of Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna as she's set to become a big sister

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to welcome their second child together next year, which means their daughter Sienna, three, will become a big sister!

The tot, who was born on 18 September 2021, has never been publicly photographed with Beatrice and Edoardo opting not to share images of their daughter's face to protect her privacy online.

When Sienna was born, Edoardo, who has a public Instagram account, posted artwork of his newborn's footprints.

Since then, the pictures that have been shared by Edoardo, Princess Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, have only shown the back of Sienna's head, but her proud relatives have given an insight into the little girl's sweet personality, read on to find out more.

1/ 7 © Instagram Play date Like her cousin, August, Sienna's a big fan of animals as seen here when the cousins visited the penguin pool at ZSL London Zoo.



2/ 7 © Instagram / @edomapellimozzi 2nd birthday Edoardo shared this precious snap of Sienna ready for a party to celebrate her 2nd birthday in 2023. The tot could be seen wearing a long-sleeved pink and red floral dress with a wide-brimmed straw party hat. "Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day," her proud dad wrote at the time. Doting grandmother Sarah has previously remarked on how much Sienna is her mother's mini-me, saying: "When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice. She does the same thing as Beatrice. Beatrice is a Leo and it's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around, literally mini-me. Off she goes, hunting for ducks and walking through puddles, the rain on her head, and then sings 'Raindrops keep falling on my head…plop'. Well, I sing the first bit and then she goes 'Plop'."





3/ 7 © PA Woodland walk To announce Beatrice's second pregnancy, Buckingham Palace released two images – one of the couple – and another of Sienna enjoying a woodland walk with Edoardo and her stepbrother Wolfie. The tot was dressed in a blue cloud-printed puddlesuit and yellow wellingtons, with a red bow in her hair. Grandmother Sarah revealed to HELLO! how they celebrated Sienna's third birthday in September. "We had such a good time, with balloons and a fabulous unicorn cake from Tesco," she recalled. "I also gave her a pink mackintosh with glitter in it and I think mum was thrilled with that!"



4/ 7 © Instagram / @princesseugenie Christmas 2022 To congratulate her sister on her pregnancy news, Eugenie posted a snap of her, husband Jack Brooksbank, Beatrice and Edoardo splashing in the low tide on a Norfolk beach with their children, August Brooksbank and Sienna.



5/ 7 © Instagram / @SarahFerguson15 Precious moment Sarah penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to her daughter following her happy news, and an image of Beatrice walking with Sienna in the garden could be seen behind it. The Duchess wrote: "Darling Beatrice, words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family. Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude. "Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing. Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

6/ 7 © Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Flower girl Sienna had a starring role as a flower girl for one of Beatrice's closest friends, Marissa Montgomery, who married Jesse Brown at Chelsea Physic Garden in London back in June.



7/ 7 © Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Fun in the sun Sarah also shared this sweet picture of Sienne, dressed in a lemon-hued ensemble and wearing a cherry-printed sun hat, as she holds her mother's hand.



