Princess Charlotte's 'magical' moment with army officer immortalised

A touching moment between Charlotte and a history making army officer has been immortalised after the officer passed away in an untimely accident. Captain Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Helen Godwin was the first woman to be commissioned in The Life Guards, which is the Army's most senior regiment. Prior to her commissioning, female officers had only been allowed to apply for the position a few years prior – a result of David Cameron's petitioning.

Sadly, it was announced earlier this week by The Household Cavalry that Captain Lizzie had tragically passed away in a car accident aged just 29 years old. A trailblazer in a traditionally male-dominated regiment, Lizzie was memorialised for her dedication and commitment.

Lizzie was interviewed by Tatler in 2023 where she recalled an incredible moment with Princess Charlotte during the King's coronation. "I went into the Royal Salute in Buckingham Palace forecourt and the gold coach came past, followed by the coach that had the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in it," she told Tatler.

"I looked over at Charlotte as she went through the archway – she was smiling at me and waved as she went past. What a magical moment that was. I actually had goosebumps." Speaking about the King's coronation, she added: "No matter what, you have to have a confident front, because if you don't believe in yourself, nobody else will."

"I remember really looking forward to it and feeling so privileged. I had fortunately finished my equine training so that I would be in a privileged position to ride in the coronation." Commanding Officer Lt Col Tom Armitage gave a statement on Lizzie's untimely passing, saying:

"History may record Lizzie as the first female officer in the Army's most senior regiment, but I know she would want to be recalled simply as a tough and talented young officer doing her utmost to serve King and country and to lead and inspire soldiers. Her sudden and untimely death leaves a huge void for all of us in the Household Cavalry family, and she will be remembered by us all as a lively, fun and dynamic officer with a very bright future ahead of her."

Lizzie originally hailed from Devon. She joined the Life Guards in 2020, where she won the Sword of Honour at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the best of her intake. Beyond her duties, she played polo and hockey for the Army and took part in some of the most important royal ceremonies to date, including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the King's coronation.