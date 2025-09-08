Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Louis, 7, is a 'character' and 'likes to run sister Charlotte around'
Subscribe
Prince Louis, 7, is a 'character' and 'likes to run sister Charlotte around'

Prince Louis, 7, is a 'character' and 'likes to run sister Charlotte around'

The Prince of Wales opened up about his children's personalities as he and the Princess of Wales visited a branch of the Women's Institute in Sunningdale, Ascot

Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales revealed what his three children are really like behind closed doors as he and wife Kate joined the national federation of the Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Ascot. The joint visit coincided with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

As the pair sat down for tea and cake with the group, Prince William, 43, heard stories about his late grandmother and shared some more recent memories of his own family life. When asked if his children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, were back at school, the royal replied: "Thankfully yes."

Nina Derrick asked: "Is Louis a bit of a handful?" to which William appeared to defend his youngest son, saying: "He's a character, but he's a very good boy." The Prince added that Louis "likes to run his sister [Charlotte] around". Watch the video above.

When it was pointed out that George appeared to be the sensible one, William said that there was "five years between them" and joked that while George knew how to behave in public, "behind closed doors it's a completely different ball game". 

Back in May, the royal siblings attended the VE Day 80 commemorations outside Buckingham Palace with their parents. George and Louis had a relatable sibling moment as Louis playfully mimicked his big brother. The youngest of the Wales children was seen copying the way George flicked his hair before smoothing down his own in an exaggerated manner.

George pushes hair back© Getty Images
Louis was seen flicking his hair back after George

Summer break

The Prince and Princess of Wales resumed their royal duties last week after taking time off to spend time with their children during their school summer holidays, during which they travelled up to Balmoral in Scotland. During their outing in Sunningdale, Kate revealed that she and the children had been "crafting in every corner of the house" over the summer holidays, and spoke to the women about her bee-keeping, and the importance of "making and crafting" and "community".

SUNNINGDALE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 8: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak to members as they visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2025 in Sunningdale, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
William shared updates about his children

Meanwhile, William said that while he was the "least crafty" of his family, he had made sloe gin and damson gin.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate revealed what the family had been up to over the school holidays

"You love foraging," Kate said to her husband and added: "It's great for families."

Like father, like son, as the King is known to enjoy mushroom foraging on his royal estates. Kate was also asked if she was a member of the WI, and replied: "No, but I should be!"

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More