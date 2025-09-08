Prince Louis, 7, is a 'character' and 'likes to run sister Charlotte around'

The Prince of Wales revealed what his three children are really like behind closed doors as he and wife Kate joined the national federation of the Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Ascot. The joint visit coincided with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

As the pair sat down for tea and cake with the group, Prince William, 43, heard stories about his late grandmother and shared some more recent memories of his own family life. When asked if his children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, were back at school, the royal replied: "Thankfully yes."

Nina Derrick asked: "Is Louis a bit of a handful?" to which William appeared to defend his youngest son, saying: "He's a character, but he's a very good boy." The Prince added that Louis "likes to run his sister [Charlotte] around". Watch the video above.

When it was pointed out that George appeared to be the sensible one, William said that there was "five years between them" and joked that while George knew how to behave in public, "behind closed doors it's a completely different ball game".

Back in May, the royal siblings attended the VE Day 80 commemorations outside Buckingham Palace with their parents. George and Louis had a relatable sibling moment as Louis playfully mimicked his big brother. The youngest of the Wales children was seen copying the way George flicked his hair before smoothing down his own in an exaggerated manner.

© Getty Images Louis was seen flicking his hair back after George

Summer break

The Prince and Princess of Wales resumed their royal duties last week after taking time off to spend time with their children during their school summer holidays, during which they travelled up to Balmoral in Scotland. During their outing in Sunningdale, Kate revealed that she and the children had been "crafting in every corner of the house" over the summer holidays, and spoke to the women about her bee-keeping, and the importance of "making and crafting" and "community".

© Getty Images William shared updates about his children

Meanwhile, William said that while he was the "least crafty" of his family, he had made sloe gin and damson gin.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate revealed what the family had been up to over the school holidays

"You love foraging," Kate said to her husband and added: "It's great for families."

Like father, like son, as the King is known to enjoy mushroom foraging on his royal estates. Kate was also asked if she was a member of the WI, and replied: "No, but I should be!"