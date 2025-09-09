Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton reveals wholesome activity she enjoyed with George, Charlotte and Louis over summer break
Subscribe
Kate Middleton reveals wholesome activity she enjoyed with George, Charlotte and Louis over summer break

Princess Kate reveals wholesome activity she enjoyed with George, Charlotte and Louis over summer break

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children returned to their classrooms at Lambrook Prep School in Berkshire last week after the school holidays

Kate wearing checked dress and Waleses on balcony at Trooping the Colour© Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Palace / Getty
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales revealed the wholesome activity she enjoyed with her three children during the school summer holidays. Kate, 43, shared updates about her family with members of the Women's Institute in Sunningdale, Ascot as she and Prince William marked the third anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death on Monday.

Talk soon turned to their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, as William revealed that his youngest son is a "character" and "likes to run his sister [Charlotte] around".

The Princess said that she and the children had been "crafting in every corner of the house" over the summer holidays, and spoke to the women about her bee-keeping, and the importance of "making and crafting" and "community".

Kate, who studied Art History at the University of St Andrews, is renowned for her artistic skills and loves to get involved in arts and crafts during her public engagements. The Princess also shared some impressive portraits drawn by George, Charlotte and Louis back in February as part of her early years initiative around child development.

WATCH: Prince William jokes about what Prince George is like behind closed doors

In a social media caption at the time, Kate wrote: "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!"

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate revealed what the family had been up to over the school holidays

During a visit to Ty Hafan, a children's hospice in Sully, near Cardiff, in January, Kate also had her hand painted red by one youngster as she signed the print.

Waleses return to work

Kate sparked headlines as she debuted new blonde locks at her first public engagement since her summer break last week. She and William joined schoolchildren for pond dipping at the Natural History Museum in London last Thursday.

But as torrential rain fell, the royal couple helped to shepherd the youngsters out of the downpour as they headed inside for a wet weather activity instead. And as William and Kate greeted well-wishers outside the museum, the Princess was overheard saying of her three children: "They are getting big now! George is already in my shoes," meaning that her eldest son, 12, is now the same shoe size as her. 

Kate and william looking at nature slides with group of kids© Getty
Kate is a patron of the Natural History Museum

On Saturday, William and Kate attended different Women's Rugby World Cup games on Saturday afternoon. The Prince was in attendance at Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter, while Kate joined in with a crowd wave at the match between England and Australia at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium.

Kate Middleton laughing and applauding in a crowd© Getty Images
Kate cheering on England at the rugby

Meanwhile, William will visit Spiral Skills, which has received funding from the Prince's homelessness initiative Homewards to move into a new hub for young people at The Oasis Village, Tulse Hill on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he will visit a new mental health hub at Cardiff's Principality Stadium run by the Jac Lewis Foundation, a charity based in Ammanford, south-west Wales, which was set up in memory of Jac and is backed by the Royal Foundation.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More