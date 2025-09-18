James Middleton's 'proud' brother moment and sweet message to Kate

James Middleton is a proud big brother after his sister, Kate Middleton's stellar success at the historic State Banquet. James, who is the Princess of Wales' younger brother, has voiced his pride for his sister after playing a pivotal role in President Trump's historic second State Visit. Princess Kate and Prince William posted a stunning picture together yesterday on Instagram before appearing at the State Banquet alongside the president, first lady, King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior royals. Underneath the glamorous snap, James wrote: "Proud to be" next to a Union Jack emoji.

Kate radiated elegance in a couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley with a gold Chantilly lace overlay. She wore her new blonde locks in tight mermaid curls and donned her favourite Lover's Knot Tiara for the occasion. The Princess also wore her Royal Victorian Order sash as well the Royal Family Order of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth for the affair.

The Princess was also instrumental in welcoming the president back to the UK. She and Prince William were the first royals to greet the president and the first lady, Melania after they alighted Marine One at Windsor Castle. Trump was evidently enamoured by the Princess, telling her, "You're so beautiful," as he greeted her. She and William then escorted the American couple to Victoria cottage where they were greeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kate also accompanied the Trumps on the carriage procession through the grounds of Windsor before joining them for an official lunch. Afterwards, the Trumps carried on with their official commitments before Kate and William joined them again later in the evening for the State Banquet. The Princess was seated next to the president who helped tuck her chair in as she settled in for the evening.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash reporting that President Trump lavished praise on the King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales in his toast and described his second State Visit as "truly one of the highest honours of my life." He described Prince William as "remarkable" and Kate as "so radiant, and so healthy and so beautiful."

Meanwhile, he called Camilla a "very, very special Queen." He also said: "I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, really amazing. We've gotten to know you, and I think you are going to have an unbelievable success in future.

"Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful." Turning to Kate, who was sat to his right, he added, "It's true, beautiful."