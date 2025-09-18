LIVE: Princess Kate's solo outing with Melania Trump and more

Good morning.

Today is another busy day for the royal family as President Trump concludes his state visit to the UK following his ceremonial welcome and attendance at the State Banquet yesterday.

This morning, the President and First Lady will formally bid farewell to the King and Queen at Windsor Castle before he goes to meet with British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

Later, the Queen and First Lady will tour Queen Mary’s Dolls' House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle. Afterwards, the First Lady will join the Princess of Wales at Frogmore Gardens to meet the Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme as they learn about nature to achieve their 'Go Wild' badge.

Elsewhere, Princess Anne will open the MCFT Technical Academy Training in Reading, Berkshire, will visit Citizens Advice East Suffolk on the occasion of its 60th Anniversary at St Margaret's House, and will visit Mwanaka Fresh Farm Foods in Cambridgeshire.

Stay tuned...