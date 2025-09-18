WATCH: Trump's chivalrous moment with Kate caught on camera

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Trump's chivalrous moment with Kate caught on camera
The moment Trump tucks Kate's chair in as the Princess of Wales takes her seat at the State Banquet has been captured on video.

Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
2 minutes ago
The moment the Princess of Wales had her chair tucked in by the US President, Donald Trump. The president found himself between the king and Kate Middleton for the State Banquet. Meanwhile First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla sat across table. As the guests were taking their seats, Kate can be seen lowering into her chair as a member of the household helps tuck it in. However, halfway through, Donald, 79, offered the Princess a hand and tucked the chair in as she sat.

Kate radiated elegance in a couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley with a gold Chantilly lace overlay. She wore her new blonde locks in tight mermaid curls and donned her favourite Lover's Knot Tiara for the occasion. The Princess also wore her Royal Victorian Order sash as well the Royal Family Order of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth for the affair.

Princess Anne was also present, and she was joined by Warren Stephens, the United States ambassador for the United Kingdom, while the Duke of Gloucester was joined by Lori Huang, the wife of Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang. King Charles looked smart in an evening suit, meanwhile Queen donned a blue dress designed by Fiona Clare, she also wore a sapphire and diamond tiara alongside the King's Family Order.

The State Banquet

The State Banquet proved to be a marvellous success with HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash reporting that President Trump lavished praise on the King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales in his toast and described his second State Visit as "truly one of the highest honours of my life."

Prince William walking with Kate Middleton© Getty Images
Princess Kate paired her sparkly headpiece with a gold lace Phillipa Lepley gown

He described Prince William as "remarkable" and Kate as "so radiant, and so healthy and so beautiful," while calling Camilla a "very, very special Queen." He said: "I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, really amazing. We've gotten to know you, and I think you are going to have an unbelievable success in future.

Donald Trump speaking to Kate Middleton© Getty Images
Trump gave a speech at last night's banquet

"Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful." Turning to Kate, who was sat to his right, he added, "It's true, beautiful."

