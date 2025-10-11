Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brazilian supermodel joins forces with Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards
The Prince of Wales will travel to Brazil for his Earthshot Prize awards in Rio next month, as well as the Cop30 global climate change summit

Prince William sitting under a tree© Kensington Palace
Emily Nash
Emily NashRoyal Editor - London
2 minutes ago
Showing off her green credentials, Gisele Bündchen has been unveiled as the first Brazilian member of Prince William's Earthshot Prize Council. The supermodel, philanthropist and environmental campaigner joins Queen Rania of Jordan, Cate Blanchett and Sir David Attenborough, among others, in a distinguished line up of judges for the £50million prize programme.

Gisele said she was "honoured to be joining", adding: "Protecting nature has always been close to my heart, and I've seen the power of the global communities coming together and supporting innovation to create real change. Every action matters big or small and together we can nurture change to protect the planet we call home. The Earthshot Prize shines a light on solutions that inspire hope and transformation, and I’m proud to represent Brazil in sharing these stories with the world."

Gisele Bündchen planting a tree © Gisele Bündchen
Gisele is the latest face to join the Earthshot Prize Council
Gisele Bündchen watering tree© Gisele Bündchen
The model is passionate about the environment

Gisele has worked closely with the United Nations Environment Programme for many years and helped create the Clean Water Project in southern Brazil, where she was born. She has also supported reforestation, regenerative agriculture and wildlife protection schemes across the world. Through her Luz Foundation, she has backed projects supporting women and children, education, health and the environment, including allocating funds to protect all of Brazil’s biomes and coastal marine ecosystems.

Gisele Bündchen hugging a tree© Gisele Bündchen
The supermodel set up the Luz Foundation in 2007 to support educational, environmental, and humanitarian causes
Gisele Bündchen meditating© Gisele Bündchen
Gisele said she's "honoured" to be joining the Council

Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said: "As we head towards our greatest Earthshot Prize Awards yet in Rio, we are thrilled to welcome Brazilian climate leader Gisele Bündchen, with her unique record of leadership and environmental progress. Her passion and commitment to the environmental movement in Brazil and beyond, and her dedication to amplifying solutions will be invaluable to our mission. Her voice, leadership and dedication, will inspire everyone to keep building the future we all want for people and the planet."

This year's ceremony will take place at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro on 5 November.

