King Charles and Prince William enjoy rare joint engagement in London - best photos

King Charles and Prince William have teamed up for a rare joint engagement at the Natural History Museum in London. The pair have stepped out for the 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature', an event that sees changemakers tackling climate change and nature loss all come together ahead of the COP30 Summit. This year, the summit is set to be held in Belém, Brazil on 6 November. The evening at the Natural History Museum is taking place six weeks ahead of COP30, which will see world leaders will in one room to discuss global climate action. The father and son have not jointly visited the museum since 2019, when they attended the David Attenborough's Our Planet global premiere alongside Prince Harry.
Prince William is also set to attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit on behalf of King Charles on Thursday 6 November in Belém, Brazil. Fortuitously, the Prince of Wales will already be in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro which is set to take place on Wednesday 5 November. While in the city, William will be busy partaking in a number of official engagements that are related to his environmental efforts in the leadup to the ceremony.