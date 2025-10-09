Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Prince William enjoy rare joint engagement in London - best photos
King Charles and Prince William enjoy rare joint engagement in London - best photos

King Charles and Prince William enjoy rare joint engagement in London - best photos

King Charles and Prince William have stepped out together for a rare joint engagement to countdown to the COP30 Summit Natural History Museum.

Image© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
29 minutes ago
King Charles and Prince William have teamed up for a rare joint engagement at the Natural History Museum in London. The pair have stepped out for the 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature', an event that sees changemakers tackling climate change and nature loss all come together ahead of the COP30 Summit. This year, the summit is set to be held in Belém, Brazil on 6 November. The evening at the Natural History Museum is taking place six weeks ahead of COP30, which will see world leaders will in one room to discuss global climate action. The father and son have not jointly visited the museum since 2019, when they attended the David Attenborough's Our Planet global premiere alongside Prince Harry.

Prince William is also set to attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit on behalf of King Charles on Thursday 6 November in Belém, Brazil. Fortuitously, the Prince of Wales will already be in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro which is set to take place on Wednesday 5 November. While in the city, William will be busy partaking in a number of official engagements that are related to his environmental efforts in the leadup to the ceremony.

1/5

King Charles and Prince William pose together© Getty Images

King Charles and Prince William pose together

King Charles and Prince William posed together for a picture on the steps of the Natural History Museum in London for a rare joint engagement.

The pair were all smiles as they were seen chatting to each other while walking up the stairs of the musuem.

2/5

William will represent the monarchy in Brazil in November© Getty Images

Attending the COP30 countdown

The King and the Prince of Wales are marking the six-week countdown until the COP30 summit in November, which will be held in Brazil.

3/5

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: King Charles III smiles as he attend the Countdown to COP30 at the Natural History Museum on October 09, 2025 in London, England. The event, hosted by the Natural History Museum and the UK Government, brings together climate ambassadors from across the world ahead of the COP30 summit in Belem in November. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The King opts for pinstripes

The King looked smart in a navy pinstripe suit for the occasion. 

4/5

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles as he attends the Countdown to COP30 at the Natural History Museum on October 09, 2025 in London, England. The event, hosted by the Natural History Museum and the UK Government, brings together climate ambassadors from across the world ahead of the COP30 summit in Belem in November. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

William's navy suit

Prince William followed suit with a dark navy ensemble for the occasion and a matching blue tie.

5/5

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Countdown to COP30 event, at the Natural History Museum on October 09, 2025 in London, England. The event, hosted by the Natural History Museum and the UK Government, brings together climate ambassadors from across the world ahead of the COP30 summit in Belem in November. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The countdown to COP30

William is set to represent the King next month in Brazil where he will attend the COP30 summit shortly after he attends the annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

