Royal teenagers! 14 best photos from their younger years

While the younger generation of royals are growing up fast, for some, it doesn't feel that long ago that the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry were at school.

Over the years, we have seen the royal family go through their adolescent years in the public eye, so take a trip down memory lane as we share some of the best throwback photos of the royals as teenagers, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who both fell in love and married their Princes.

HELLO! shares some of the best photos of the royals in their teenage years in the gallery below.

© Photo: Rex Kate explored Patagonia as a teen The Princess of Wales Before she met her future husband at the University of St Andrews, 19-year-old Kate Middleton spent ten weeks on a Raleigh International Expedition trip to Patagonia in Chile, during her gap year in 2001. Kate did wilderness trekking and analysed marine life during her time abroad.



© Photo: Getty Images The young royal was ecstatic to pass his driving test The Prince of Wales Prince William is pictured after passing his driving test first time in Cirencester, Gloucestershire in June 1999. The then 17-year-old royal punched the air with delight after his instructor gave him the good news, according to reports at the time.



WATCH: What these 5 royals did before they became a Princess or Duchess

© Photo: Instagram Katharine McPhee shared this sweet throwback picture with Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex Fellow actress and singer Katharine Foster unveiled this incredible throwback photo of Meghan Markle when the pair worked together in musicals during their teenage years. She captioned the Instagram snap: "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT."

© Photo: Getty Images Harry's final-year Eton dorm was so 2000s The Duke of Sussex Could Prince Harry's student digs be any more reminiscent of the noughties? The 18-year-old was photographed in his dorm in his final year at Eton College. Note the posters, the stereo and a sweet framed photo of Princess Diana.

© Photo: Getty Images Elizabeth enjoying some fresh air at Windsor in 1942 Queen Elizabeth II The then-Princess Elizabeth is pictured enjoying a bike ride around Royal Lodge in Windsor, aged 16 in 1942. The future monarch and her sister, Princess Margaret, stayed in Windsor for their safety during the Second World War.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Philip was a top student at his Scottish school The Duke of Edinburgh This rare photo was taken in 1939, when the late Prince Philip was 18-years-old and a student at Gordonstoun School in Scotland. The royal was captain of the cricket team and also developed his love of sailing, which laid the foundation for a successful Navy career.

© Photo: Getty Images The princess sisters have always been style icons Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Teenage royal sisters Eugenie and Beatrice enjoyed a day out at the polo together in 2004, aged 14 and 16 respectively. The lookalike duo opted for similar patterned dresses, complete with chic matching blazers that wouldn't be out of place today!

© Photo: Getty Images The former prince looks so much like his father in this throwback picture King Charles Future monarch Prince Charles smiles for a portrait at age 14 in 1962, looking dapper in a suit. The now-King also attended Gordonstoun School, following in the footsteps of his father.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Anne's look is very '60s The Princess Royal Princess Anne looks chic dressed up for a night out in 1968, wearing a silk tunic and statement earrings. At 18-years-old, the fashion-forward royal was already the epitome of style.

© Photo: Getty Images The prince is seen enjoying the popular equestrian event in South Gloucestershire The Earl of Wessex The Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, looking very baby-faced at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1978, aged 14. The family were frequent attendees of the esteemed event.

© Photo: Getty Images Zara is the picture of off-duty chic in 1995 Zara Tindall Princess Anne's daughter Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian, was always sporty from a young age. She was pictured taking a break during the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, aged 14 in 1995.

© Photo: Getty Images Peter attended school in Dorset and enjoyed visits from his grandmother Peter Phillips The Queen visited her oldest grandchild Peter at the Port Regis Prep School in Dorset, when he was 13 in 1991. Peter and his grandmother were very close, with him previously describing her as a role model.

© Photo: Getty Images Gabriella joined other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, looking stunning in a chic two-piece Lady Gabriella Windsor Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent, joined the Queen and senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour. The 16-year-old looked smart in a monochrome ensemble and a wide-brimmed hat for the occasion.