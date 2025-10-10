Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal teenagers! 14 best photos from their younger years
From Princess Kate’s gap year to rare photos of the late Prince Philip, how many of these younger royals can you recognise?

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club during the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 06, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TGI Sport)© Getty Images for TGI Sport
HELLO!
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
While the younger generation of royals are growing up fast, for some, it doesn't feel that long ago that the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry were at school.

Over the years, we have seen the royal family go through their adolescent years in the public eye, so take a trip down memory lane as we share some of the best throwback photos of the royals as teenagers, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who both fell in love and married their Princes.

HELLO! shares some of the best photos of the royals in their teenage years in the gallery below. 

kate middleton as a teenager© Photo: Rex

Kate explored Patagonia as a teen

The Princess of Wales

Before she met her future husband at the University of St Andrews, 19-year-old Kate Middleton spent ten weeks on a Raleigh International Expedition trip to Patagonia in Chile, during her gap year in 2001. Kate did wilderness trekking and analysed marine life during her time abroad.

prince william as a teenager© Photo: Getty Images

The young royal was ecstatic to pass his driving test

The Prince of Wales

Prince William is pictured after passing his driving test first time in Cirencester, Gloucestershire in June 1999. The then 17-year-old royal punched the air with delight after his instructor gave him the good news, according to reports at the time.

WATCH: What these 5 royals did before they became a Princess or Duchess

meghan markle as a teenager© Photo: Instagram

Katharine McPhee shared this sweet throwback picture with Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex

Fellow actress and singer Katharine Foster unveiled this incredible throwback photo of Meghan Markle when the pair worked together in musicals during their teenage years. She captioned the Instagram snap: "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT."

prince harry as a teenager© Photo: Getty Images

Harry's final-year Eton dorm was so 2000s

The Duke of Sussex

Could Prince Harry's student digs be any more reminiscent of the noughties? The 18-year-old was photographed in his dorm in his final year at Eton College. Note the posters, the stereo and a sweet framed photo of Princess Diana.

the queen as a teenager© Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth enjoying some fresh air at Windsor in 1942

Queen Elizabeth II

The then-Princess Elizabeth is pictured enjoying a bike ride around Royal Lodge in Windsor, aged 16 in 1942. The future monarch and her sister, Princess Margaret, stayed in Windsor for their safety during the Second World War.

prince philip as teenager© Photo: Getty Images

Prince Philip was a top student at his Scottish school

The Duke of Edinburgh

This rare photo was taken in 1939, when the late Prince Philip was 18-years-old and a student at Gordonstoun School in Scotland. The royal was captain of the cricket team and also developed his love of sailing, which laid the foundation for a successful Navy career.

princess eugenie and beatrice as teenagers© Photo: Getty Images

The princess sisters have always been style icons

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Teenage royal sisters Eugenie and Beatrice enjoyed a day out at the polo together in 2004, aged 14 and 16 respectively. The lookalike duo opted for similar patterned dresses, complete with chic matching blazers that wouldn't be out of place today!

prince charles as a teenager© Photo: Getty Images

The former prince looks so much like his father in this throwback picture

King Charles

Future monarch Prince Charles smiles for a portrait at age 14 in 1962, looking dapper in a suit. The now-King also attended Gordonstoun School, following in the footsteps of his father.

princess anne as teenager© Photo: Getty Images

Princess Anne's look is very '60s

The Princess Royal

Princess Anne looks chic dressed up for a night out in 1968, wearing a silk tunic and statement earrings. At 18-years-old, the fashion-forward royal was already the epitome of style.

prince edward as teenager© Photo: Getty Images

The prince is seen enjoying the popular equestrian event in South Gloucestershire

The Earl of Wessex

The Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, looking very baby-faced at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1978, aged 14. The family were frequent attendees of the esteemed event.

zara tindall as teenager© Photo: Getty Images

Zara is the picture of off-duty chic in 1995

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne's daughter Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian, was always sporty from a young age. She was pictured taking a break during the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, aged 14 in 1995.

peter phillips as teenager© Photo: Getty Images

Peter attended school in Dorset and enjoyed visits from his grandmother

Peter Phillips

The Queen visited her oldest grandchild Peter at the Port Regis Prep School in Dorset, when he was 13 in 1991. Peter and his grandmother were very close, with him previously describing her as a role model.

lady gabriella windsor as teenager© Photo: Getty Images

Gabriella joined other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, looking stunning in a chic two-piece

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent, joined the Queen and senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour. The 16-year-old looked smart in a monochrome ensemble and a wide-brimmed hat for the occasion.

princess diana 1980© Photo: Getty Images

Diana worked at a nursery school in her late teens

Diana, Princess of Wales

Lady Diana Spencer was just 19 when she started dating Prince Charles. The future Princess of Wales was working as a nursery teacher's assistant at a nursery school in Pimlico before their engagement was announced.

