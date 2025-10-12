Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein 'we are in this together' in unearthed email - report

Prince Andrew was allegedly in contact with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein just a day after the infamous picture of him, Jeffrey and Virginia Giuffre surfaced in 2011. In emails obtained by The Sun and The Mail, Andrew, 65, tells Jeffrey: "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!" His correspondence appears to undermine his interview with BBC Newsnight where he maintained that he had ceased contact with the disgraced financier three months earlier, in December 2010.

According to The Sun, the email was sent from Andrew's official email address which had the automated signature "HRH The Duke of York KG". KG refers to his title of Knight of the Garter, a title which he has held since 2006 and still holds currently. In 2011, three years after Jeffrey Epstein's initial conviction for procuring a child for prostitution, Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, revealed the now-infamous picture of Prince Andrew with his arm around his waist and Jeffrey's then-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following this, Andrew recalled to Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that he stopped all contact with Jeffrey after they were pictured in Central Park in early December 2010. The Duke insisted that his appearance in New York was to inform the disgraced financier that it was no longer appropriate for them to remain friends.

The email revelation between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey comes just weeks after Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was dropped from her patronage of six charities after it was revealed she emailed the convicted paedophile after publicly distancing herself in 2011. The Sun and the Mail on Sunday both reported that the Duchess of York sent an email to Jeffrey, calling him a "supreme friend".

WATCH: Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview

The email was sent just weeks after the Duchess had publicly distanced herself from the disgraced financier. In 2011, it was reported the Duchess was queried after accepting £15,000 from Jeffrey to help pay off accumulated debts. Shortly after, she gave an interview with the London Evening Standard, where she admitted that accepting his money was "a gigantic error of judgment" and had left her "so contrite I cannot say".

© Getty Images Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others.

"As you know I did not, absolutely not, say the P word about you," the Duchess wrote, as per The Sun. "And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family." Her email continued: "I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed."

© Getty Images Emails obtained by The Sun and The Mail reveal that Prince Andrew reportedly contacted Jeffrey Epstein one day after photos of him and Virginia Giuffre surfaced.

A spokesperson for the Duchess at the time stated that she sent the email after receiving prolific threats from Jeffrey Epstein at the time. "Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia," the spokesperson said, as per BBC.