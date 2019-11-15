Prince Andrew to address Jeffrey Epstein scandal claims in 'no holds barred' TV interview Prince Andrew will appear on BBC Newsnight on Saturday

The Duke of York will answer questions on his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for the first time since the scandal broke in a "world exclusive" TV interview with BBC Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis. Prince Andrew was interviewed by Emily at Buckingham Palace on Thursday night and the show: 'Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal' will be broadcast on BBC 2 at 9pm on Saturday. It is the first time the Duke has been grilled about his relationship with his former friend, who was accused of sex abuse earlier this year before he died in prison three months ago.

Emily has called it a "no holds barred interview" and claims no questions were vetted by the Queen's son or his staff in advance, but so far the BBC has not revealed any footage of their conversation. Although this is the first time Andrew will be heard discussing the scandal, he has previously announced that he is "appalled" by the sex abuse claims leveled at this former friend, in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

'Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal' to air on BBC 2 on Saturday

This comment came shortly after footage emerged allegedly showing the Prince inside the late financier's Manhattan mansion, back in 2010. The full statement read: "The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."

This is the first time the Duke will discuss his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Mr Epstein, 66, died in August while awaiting trial in his New York jail cell. The billionaire has also been associated with the likes of former US president Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump. He would have faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted for the sex trafficking and conspiracy charges he faced.

