Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson put on a united front at royal funeral

Prince Andrew tends to keep a low profile, avoiding public appearances and preferring to stay at home in Windsor, riding horses and spending time with his grandchildren, so it came as a surprise when the Duke of York resurfaced on Tuesday. The brother of King Charles made his first appearance in many months to pay his respects to the Duchess of Kent, whose funeral was held at Westminster Cathedral. Prince Andrew was joined by his estranged wife and mother of his children, Sarah Duchess of York, for the sombre occasion, arriving arm in arm. They entered shortly after the Duchess of Edinburgh walked in alone, with the Prince smiling warmly and shaking hands with the four members of the clergy waiting outside, who smiled broadly at him.

© AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York is greeted as he arrives to attend a Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral service, for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London

As expected for those in mourning, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, were dressed head-to-toe in black, with the Duchess donning a netted hat, with her trademark red hair artfully curled beneath the headpiece.

A low profile

The Duke of York has kept a low profile since his decision to step back from public duties in 2019 amid ongoing controversy. Though he remains a member of the royal family, he no longer carries out official engagements on behalf of the Crown. The Duchess of Kent's funeral is the first public appearance Prince Andrew has made this year.

Though he was present at the service, once again walking alongside Sarah, Duchess of York, he did not appear in any of the photographs shared on the @theroyalfamily Instagram account. His rare appearance likely shows just how much the Duchess of Kent meant to the whole royal family – remind yourself of her backstory below…

The Duchess of Kent

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the Duchess in a statement reading: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."