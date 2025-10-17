What Prince Andrew's decision means for daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father Prince Andrew is giving up his Duke of York title. His decision announced on Oct. 17 comes ahead of the release of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice. In an excerpt published by The Guardian on Oct. 15, Virginia recalled being introduced to Andrew.

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath," she wrote. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn’t stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed. He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him. But I needn’t have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

© Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for The Patron's Lunch Eugenie and Beatrice's father Prince Andrew announced on Oct 17. that he will "no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me"

On Friday, Andrew released a statement stating that accusations about him "distract" from the work of his brother, King Charles, and the royal family. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," he said.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage The sisters won't be affected by their father's decision

Andrew continued, "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty's agreement, we feel 1 must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

So what exactly does Andrew's decision to give up his title mean for his two daughters? HELLO! understands that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, will not be affected by their father's decision. King Charles' nieces are both Princesses by birth and will be keeping their titles. Beatrice is currently ninth in line to the throne, after her father, while her sister Eugenie is 12th in line.