Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to miss Christmas at Sandringham

HELLO! understands that the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will not be spending Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham this year.

It's understood that it was decided earlier this year that Beatrice and Eugenie will spend the festive period with their respective in-laws for the first time since their marriages this year.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Eugenie won't be joining members of the royal family in Sandringham over Christmas

Beatrice, 36, is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. He has a British-born mother, Nikki, and and a British-Italian father, Count Alex Mapelli Mozzi.

Nikki and Alex split when Edoardo was little, and he lived with his mother and stepfather, the former Conservative politician Christopher Shale who sadly died whilst at Glastonbury in 2011 from undiagnosed heart disease.

© Getty Images Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice tied the knot in 2020

Nikki went on to find love with sculptor, David Williams-Ellis, while Edo's father, Alex, remarried to Ebba Margaretha Antonie von Eckermann.

Eugenie, 34, meanwhile, is married to executive Jack Brooksbank. The mother-of-two shares a close bond with Jack's parents George and Nicola Brooksbank, whom she's previously described as "wonderful people."

In her post-engagement interview with the BBC in 2018, the Princess said: "They're really wonderful people. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They're already sort of parents and brother."

© Getty Images Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in 2018

King Charles and Queen Camilla will nonetheless be joined by other members of the royal family, with the Queen's children, Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Lopes and their families, invited to join the fold for the first time.

Prince William and Kate, both 42, are also expected to join Charles and Camilla at the monarch's much-loved Norfolk residence.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to celebrate the festive period with King Charles and Queen Camilla

Last week, William shared a glimpse inside his festive plans at a seasonal event for families of 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment. Upon arrival at Picton Barracks, William met regimental mascot Private Derby XXXIII, an 18-month-old Swaledale before meeting soldiers and their families and handing out bags of presents to children around a Christmas tree.

© Getty Images William got into the Christmas spirit

He told one family: "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."

He added he was looking forward to spending the big day with 45 members of his family "all in one room" but said they are "normally spread out".